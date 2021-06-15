 Skip to main content
Paving underway along two tunnels in Martinsville
Paving underway along two tunnels in Martinsville

Paving of the Bridge Street tunnel in Martinsville began Tuesday morning, and the Fayette Street tunnel is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Work is expected to take two days for each project, weather permitting, and once the paving is complete, new pavement striping and lane markings will be installed.

The Bridge Street tunnel is closed to traffic in both directions from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Wednesday, and the Fayette Street tunnel will be closed during those hours Wednesday and Thursday, a statement from the city stated.

Crews from Adams Construction Company will conduct milling and paving operations.

