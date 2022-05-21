PCHS graduates 163 for the class of 2022

One hundred and sixty-three Patrick County High School (PCHS) seniors received their diplomas Friday night.

Before the commencement exercises began, local pilot Richard Landis and friends in four single-engine airplanes flew in formation over the crowd that had gathered by the football field, leaving a plume of smoke.

Principal Hope Perry said the class of 2022 was the first class in three years at Patrick County High School to have a completely normal year. She said the pandemic had affected, at least in part, the two previous years.

"Your futures look very, very bright," said Perry.

Zachary Heath of PCHS Praise and Worship offered a prayer and Senior Class Secretary Connor Campbell led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. The PCHS band followed with the playing of the National Anthem.

Senior Class Vice President Brooke Meade addressed her class with a prepared speech she titled "Dream on."

"I would like to thank all of our teachers," said Meade. "If you do something you will be criticized and if you don't do anything you will be criticized, so do what makes you happy."

Meade said she realized her driving skills might not be the best considering she had already accumulated two accidents on her record in the short time she had been behind the wheel, but that didn't stop her from approaching her father about a sporty BMW she wanted.

"'Dream on,' he told me. I realized I wasn't going to get that shiny new BMW any time soon," said Meade. "But that shouldn't stop us from dreaming. Now more than ever we need to dream on."

A choral group sang acapella the PCHS Alma Mater and then Senior Class President Josie Vernon spoke with a prepared speech she titled "Jump."

"To try and think about things past high school. The picture may seem a bit blurry. It's like reaching the edge of a cliff and it might seem scary, but I would encourage everyone to jump," said Vernon. "You'll never know how far you can go unless you take that leap."

Ten seniors earned associate degrees from Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) in addition to their high school diplomas. P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges was on hand to award those students with their degrees.

Leslie Ann Quesinberry was recognized for achieving perfect attendance for all 13 school years.

Perry led the presentation of candidates for graduation, and Division Superintendent Jason Wood awarded each of the seniors their diplomas.

PCHS Band Director Joseph Whitt was then called to the stage for a special presentation where he recognized a former band student and PCHS senior Isaac Sean Rakes, who died on March 20.

"Oh no, snowplow!" Whitt began. "That's what the drummers would say at the beginning of their routine, and it became a part of how we remember Isaac Sean Rakes."

Whitt said Rakes was a leader in the drum line and although he rarely spoke, he was unique and special and touched the lives of those around him, especially Whitt.

"I will never, as long as I live, forget my friendship with Isaac. We all knew what Isaac meant to us, but I think we all tended to forget what we meant to Isaac," Whitt said. "As long as a band exists at Patrick County High School, Issac will forever be a part of it. He will not be forgotten.

Whitt presented Rakes' diploma posthumously to the family after he spoke.

Perry then presented the seniors as graduates and caps with tassels took to the air on a clear, but warm Friday night.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.