PCHS Marching Cougars win top honors
PCHS Marching Cougars win top honors

PCHS Marching Band

The Patrick County High School Marching Band took top honors Saturday in the Big Blue Classic competition.

 SUBMITTED

The Pride of Patrick County Marching Cougars from Patrick County High School took top honors in the Big Blue Classic band competition Saturday at Richlands (Va.) High School. In their class, 3A, they won Best in Class, Superior Rating, and first place for Drum Major, Colorguard, Percussion, Marching, Music and General Effect.

