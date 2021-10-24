PCHS Marching Cougars win top honors

Support Local Journalism
The Pride of Patrick County Marching Cougars from Patrick County High School took top honors in the Big Blue Classic band competition Saturday at Richlands (Va.) High School. In their class, 3A, they won Best in Class, Superior Rating, and first place for Drum Major, Colorguard, Percussion, Marching, Music and General Effect.
Holly Kozelsky
