PCPS 7th in state for SOL, enrollment down

The Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) Board at its monthly meeting on Thursday got an update on enrollment and Standards of Learning (SOL) scores from PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood.

“Our first thing we want to do is celebrate,” Wood said. He said that in English, PCPS was 12 points above state average; in writing, 7 points; math, 16 points; science, 13 points; and history, 13 points.

“When you compare us to other school divisions our ability to bounce back to high performing standards for our students is higher than those school divisions around us and one of the best in the state,” Wood said. In overall SOL ranking, PCPS ranks seventh in the state, which is the best ranking it has received since 2010, when it was fifth.

Wood had another reason for the PCPS to be proud, saying, “We are the second highest performing school division in the state with an over 60% poverty rate, and that’s just phenomenal.” He added that the poverty rate suggests that performance should decrease as the poverty rate increases, but that isn’t the case at PCPS.

He also reported that PCPS enrollment is down five students in kindergarten through twelfth grade and down 13 students in the pre-k and Head Start programs.

PCPS COVID guidelines have been updated so that students do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case. They just need to be monitored for symptoms and can continue to attend school, Wood said.

In other matters:

The board unanimously approved the personnel report with one resignation from Melissa Bullins as itinerant PE teacher at Stuart Elementary School (SES) and Meadows of Dan Elementary School (MODE).

The board approved the hiring of Texas Wayne Martin as custodian at Woolwine Elementary School (WES), Derek Wagner as bus driver, Tracy Hopkins as bus aid and Elizabeth Bise as part time teacher assistant at MODE.

The board approved the following transfers: Ureka Hines from finance assistant to payroll and benefits specialist at the School Board Office (SBO), Anita Scott from finance assistant grant-funded to full time at SBO, Shelby Bryant from full time teacher assistant to part time grant-funded teacher assistant at Patrick Springs Primary School (PSPS) and Tabitha Stanley from part time teacher assistant to full time teacher assistant at Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES).

The board unanimously approved all the items on the consent agenda, including: the capital improvement list, which covers refurbishing the wrestling, football and basketball locker rooms at Patrick County High School (PCHS) and replacing the outdoor walk-in freezer as SES; surplus equipment, which involves selling old iPhone that are not in use to the projected total of $4,800; and field trips for various schools.

There was unanimous approval of the Annual Gifted Program review which occurs yearly. The review discussed current practices and services and included a report on the number of students in the division and the numbers of referrals made to the program. No suggestions were made in the review.

The PCPC Comprehensive Plan was approved by the board unanimously. It presents plans to ensure academic achievement, instructional programming, creating and maintaining positive school climates, providing safe learning environments and enhancing community relations.

The board unanimously approved the extension of the COVID Shared Leave, which was put in place to let employees receive five transferred sick days for COVID-related absences.

Wood reported to the board that the annual Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) Conference will be Nov. 16-18 and if more than two members of the board were attending, they would have to let VSBA know in advance.

The board approved the regular invoices with the addition of $50,869 for network systems. The monthly financial report was also approved.