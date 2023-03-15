The Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) Board approved a budget of $34,827,000 for FY2023-24 at its March board meeting.

The budget next will be presented to the Patrick County Board of Supervisors (PCBOS) for final consideration.

The budget requests $6,917,343 in total county funding, an increase of $183,955 from the previous year.

The school board must present the budget to the PCBOS before April 1 each year according to Virginia code, PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood said. Since PCPS has not received a new calculation tool from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), the budget that will be presented may be amended when that comes, Wood added.

Wood said the budget approved is an “estimate, and once we receive a final calc tool we will reconvene and present the board an amended budget, but this will ensure that we’re in compliance with the code of Virginia.

“Our overall projected budget that we’re presenting is actually $20,414.75 less next year then we’re currently operating this year,” Wood said.

He said that a budget workshop held with Patrick County administrators was “probably the most productive meeting” that he can remember both parties having.

“It seems from just discussion that we’ve had back and forth that they are going to include this amount into their budget,” Wood said.

“I would say that meeting went very well,” PCPS Board Chair Walter Scott said. “The best budget meeting I’ve ever been to with the county, so I think it’s looking really well. I think Jason [Wood] has done a good job presenting where you can understand very clearly and it made a difference.”

For total requested state funds to cover Standards of Quality, incentive, categorical and lottery-funded programs the budget projects $24,589,279, which is $337,660 less than the previous year's budget.

Projected federal funds total $2,703,578.32 for school breakfast and lunch programs, basic adult education, Title I, VI-B, V, III, II and IV\ and more. This is a $133,290.25 increase from the previous year.

In other funds there is a projected $617,257.74 from rents for facilities, fees from students, school food service cash, transportation of students, rebates and refunds, sales of supplies, insurance adjustments and tuition from Patrick and Henry Community College dual enrollment.

In other matters:

Wood announced the 2023 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Spring Networking Forum at 5 p.m. on May 4 at the Henry County Public Schools Career Academy and invited the board to attend.

During the public comment section, Norma Bozenmaye thanked the board for a service award that she received recently and said students were well behaved during the presentation of that award.

The board approved the March personnel report. Appointments are: Arnetra Bowie as teacher assistant at Woolwine Elementary School (WES), Brooke Hunger as part time special education teacher assistant at Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES), Anita Harrell as special education teacher at Patrick Springs Primary School (PSPS), Allison Gammons as occupational therapist for PCPS and Courtney Sharpe at part time teacher assistant at PSPS. Separations are: Jewell Frogel, Amy Adkins and Angela Keith.

Wood gave the superintendent’s report highlighting three students who went to all-choir; the service awards to Bozemayer and Della Fulcher; two immunization clinics on April 14 and May 12; and that the recent snow day will not affect the graduation date or last day of school, both on May 19.

The board approved the consent agenda containing the minutes of the February meeting, regular invoices, the financial report and the capital improvement list.

The board approved the elementary student handbook for next year with two changes. The first change was the parent opt-out for students’ pictures to be posted online will now be a physical form parents will have to fill out instead of online, and the second was an update to behavior charts that reflect current SBAR codes presented by the VDOE.

The board approved Wood to get RFPs (request for proposal) for five projects that are eligible for a construction grant with the contingent that PCPS is awarded the grant money.