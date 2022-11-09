PCPS board meets 6 hours in closed session, with no announced actions taken

The topic of a marathon 6-hour closed session of the Patrick County School Board Tuesday night remains a mystery.

The meeting took place from 5-11 p.m. at the school board office at 104 Rucker St. in the lower-level meeting room. People not privy to the closed session were seated in an upper-level meeting room and the front lobby.

The board members remained sequestered the entire time except bathroom breaks and the 3 minutes the meeting opened back up to the public right before adjourning. More information may be available after the board's next meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the school board office.

The agenda for the meeting stated that the board would discuss “consideration or interviews of prospective candidates for employment; assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining or resignation of employees of the School Board.”

However, the motion made to go into closed session specified that it was specifically to discuss “a hearing of a personnel matter pursuant to § 2.2-3711(A)(1) of the Code of Virginia to discuss and consider the discipline of an employee,” PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood said over email Wednesday morning when asked about the nature of the meeting.

Wood and board members Rob Martin, Ryan S. Lawson, Amy Walker, Walter L. Scott and Shannon Harrell, who normally dress casually for School Board meetings, were wearing suits and other professional attire.

At least one attorney and several other people also were at the meeting.

The meeting room normally is set up with one big table in the middle and extra chairs and two small tables around the perimeter. Tuesday night, the large table where the board meets was up against a back wall, and a smaller table and chair were in the middle of the room facing it, with other smaller tables around the perimeter -- reminiscent of a classic interrogation scene.

Reporters and other attendees had to leave the meeting room and wait in the lobby for most of the 6-hour meeting and were called back in at the end.

The board met in closed session for over two hours before it called someone in. In all, one man and three women met with the board individually for about 30 to 45 minutes each.

Each one of those people who had gone in to see the board left back through the lobby on the way out. Some of them commented to the people waiting in the lobby that they were off to a late dinner since they hadn't eaten since lunch.

When the meeting was opened back up to the public just before 11 p.m., the board members did not seem particularly stressed, just ready to get home.

“After that closed session [at Thursday's meeting], they may have a ruling,” Wood added over email.