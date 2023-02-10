Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) Superintendent Jason Wood gave an update on the FY22-23 budget to the PCPS board at the regular February board meeting.

A calculation error occurred in the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) when the Grocery Tax Hold Harmless addition was not removed from state and local basic aid. The anticipated revenue loss for this year is $183,572, Wood said.

The same error was calculated into the FY23-24 budget and the error could cause a loss of around $400,000, he said.

“I feel pretty confident from the conversation we’re hearing from the General Assembly that they will correct that situation this year. We're hoping that they will because we budgeted based on that calculation tool for this year. I don’t know what they’ll do for 2024,” Wood said.

“It’s not a funding issue that the state doesn’t have the funds, it’s just that the calculation tool did not remove that Grocery Tax Hold Harmless amount from the basic aid,” Wood said.

Additionally, an appropriation of $100,000 was approved by the Patrick County Board of Supervisors for the FY22-23 compromise budget for required local match, but after mid-year projections it may not be needed.

“That money would revert back to them … I think it’s just a good faith effort that we are working together. We’re going to utilize the funds we need to meet required local effort, required local match and be true to our word if that’s what we need,” Wood said.

The budget plan for the FY24 budget is to request only the minimum determined by the VDOE calculation tool from local funds which is currently $6,917,343, Wood said.

This may change based on the final budget, calculation tool or calculation tool errors, he added.

The final budget is set to be presented in March and to the PCBOS on April 1.

In other matters:

The board held a public hearing on PCPS 2023-24 Budget; no attendees spoke.

The board members all received awards of recognition from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) for School Board Appreciation Month and board clerk Sara Leigh Collins received an award of recognition for School Board Clerk Appreciation Week.

The board unanimously approved the facilitation of entering into a lease agreement with Milestone Towers for the installation of a combination athletic field light and cell phone tower at Patrick County High School.

The board unanimously approved the recommended decision by Wood regarding student discipline case 2022-2023-05. Details of the case were not disclosed.

The board approved a personnel report saying that Rani Klisiewecz will resign as SPED teacher, India Kahle will resign as teacher assistant and Deborah Dillon will retire as custodian.

Wood gave the superintendent’s report highlighting growth in mid-year assessments of students and a return to field trips after the pandemic. He announced that spring break will be from April 3-10, the last day of school will be May 19 and graduation will be on May 19.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda which included the minutes from the January meeting, regular invoices, a financial report, the capital improvement list and field trips.

The board approved the addition of a two-wheel-drive tractor to the surplus list for the auction that will run through the end of February.

PCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Andrea Cassell gave the board an update on reading curriculum in the schools.

The board approved a revised 2023-34 school calendar.