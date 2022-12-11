PCPS open to day care

The Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) board received plans from its architect for the parking lot of the future PCPS administration offices.

PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood said that the architect is working on a plan for the parking lot that allows the downstairs of the building to be used as a Career & Technical Education classroom and marketplace to sell the items students make.

However, under those plans, Wood added, “we’ll require a larger parking lot.” Wood said he called Patrick County Economic Development Director Sean Adkins who had at the October meeting asked if the parking lot could be used to make an outdoor area for the day care he is trying to build in the building across the street.

Wood said that for the outside area, Adkins would need around 5000 square feet to meet the requirements for the number of children the facility would be able to house and once the marketplace and parking lot were completed, there would not be enough space to accommodate the outside play area for the day care facility.

Wood added that he informed Adkins that the area below the parking lot that is currently covered in kudzu would be an area that PCPS would be willing to “look at as an option for him to have dirt brought in and filled in.”

“I think right now, the impression that I got is the project is on hold, so we kind of put it back in his court,” Wood said. “Current location can’t stop our progress of our project because we have to have a classroom component at the bottom of that building, but we’re looking for other ways … To extend that area of our property.”

“We don’t have the land to use it for what we want to and also put a playground there,” Wood added. “So that’s why we put it back in his court.”

At the Nov. 21 Patrick County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, Adkins reported to the BOS that he is in discussion with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to see if a portion of Rye Cove Road can be closed to meet the 75 square of outside space per child minimum.

He added that no concrete decisions had been made, they were just seeing if they could “explore this path” and try and find a solution. Patrick County BOS Chair Clyde Deloach said that he was still bothered by where the children would be dropped off.

“It hard to kind of see the property” and imagine a child care facility there, Adkins said at the BOS meeting. But, he added, it will look “a whole lot different” if work is able to be done on the building.

“Not to drop a guilt trip, but if we can’t do this part of it [the outside space] then unfortunately we’re probably going to have to start over from scratch for the lower level,” Adkins said to the BOS.

The BOS approved a motion to allow Adkins to begin the process of exploring other opportunities as a solution for outside space at the day care center.

However, Wood said that in a meeting with Adkins the day prior to the school board meeting, VDOT had told Adkins that it might not be possible because of water drainage issues in the town of Stuart. “We would be receptive to allowing extending our area but it would go back into their decision making in putting forth the effort to get dirt brought in to do that,” Wood said.

In other matters:

The board approved the personnel report. They hired Casey Elkins as teacher at Patrick Springs Primary School (PSPS) and Kassandra Dalton as art teacher at Meadows of Dan Elementary School (MOD) and Stuart Elementary School (SES). They transferred Shelby Bryant from part-time teacher assistant to full time teacher assistant at PSPS, Samantha Holt from special education teacher assistant at Patrick County High School (PSHS) to PSPS and Megan Greene from part time teacher assistant to full time teacher assistant at MOD an SES. Texas Wayne Martin resigned as custodian.

Wood gave his superintendent report saying that end-of-course writing scores for tenth grade had a 86% pass rate out of 81 students, a 100% pass rate for eighth grade out of 19 students and six out of ten students who retook the test passed.

Wood announced that the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Capital Conference is on Jan. 30 and 31.

The board approved the consent agenda which contained minutes from the November meeting, regular invoices, monthly financial report, maintenance report improvement plant and field trips.

Wood presented the 2023 school board meeting schedule, updated VSBA policies for IIA and IIAS and gave a special education inclusivity update, and the board approved them all unanimously.