Former Henry County Administrator Tim Hall is the new interim county manager for Patrick County.

That was announced during Wednesday’s Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting, which was dominated by a tense conversation between the Board and Piedmont Community Services (PCS) over funding.

Hall fills the role vacated by Geri Hazelwood, who resigned from her position on March 6 but giving an effective date of resignation as March 1.

PCS Executive Director Greg Preston asked the board for additional funding after the traditional funding had been reduced during the last fiscal year.

Virginia has 40 Community Service Boards and PCS is one of them, Preston said. PCS was founded to be a publicly funded organization to help with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disability and prevention services, he added.

It was specifically formed to serve the counties of Franklin, Patrick, Henry and the city of Martinsville, Preston said.

“The role for Piedmont Community Services is to serve Patrick County. Not provide all mental health, developmental disability or substance abuse services, but to be here as a liaison and also to provide services whether an individual has the ability to pay or not,” Preston said.

Preston added PCS has “proudly served” Patrick County for the last 50 years.

In 2022 PCS served 862 people in Patrick County, Preston said. The organization employs over 68 staff in the county, provide over 25 services and has plans to expand its programming.

PCS has just purchased a mobile unit, or RV, that will drive around the Piedmont service areas with a prescriber, nurse and a case manager to provide recovery services, and there is a community recovery program in Patrick County that provides employment services in addition to recovery services, he said.

With a HRSA grant, totaling $500,000, PCS is funding a deputy position at the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office for the next three years.

PCS’s estimated program budget for FY23-24 is $3,591,249, Preston said.

Preston brought copies of a portion of the Code of Virginia and passed them out to the board members. The code says that PCS gets state funds up to 90% for services and have to make up the other 10% from local governments, Preston said.

PCS uses U.S. Census information to calculate the 10% match by different service areas.

Franklin County’s population of 54,938 makes it responsible for 40.30% of the 10% local match; Henry County’s population of 50,248 makes it responsible for 36.87% of the 10% match; Martinsville’s population of 13,517 makes it responsible for 9.92% of the 10% match; and Patrick County, with a population of 17,602 is responsible for 12.91% of the 10% match.

The 10% match from state funds totals $791,202, and Patrick County’s 12.91% of that cost is $102,144. The local match can also be in in-kind services, and Patrick County already provides water line and facility services to PCS worth $600 and $2,400 respectively.

In FY22 Patrick County designated $79,000 to PCS. In FY23 Patrick County lowered the contribution by $25,000 to balance the budget. For FY24, PCS is requesting that the county provide $102,144, minus the in-kind services, or at least return to FY22 level funding at $71,179, Patrick County Financial Officer Lori Jones said.

When PCS doesn’t receive local match, it is required to report back to the state why the funding was not received. Preston said this can result in PCS losing state funding.

PCBOS Board Member Doug Perry said the concern the board has is not that PCS is moving services outside of Patrick County but that they don’t currently see any services.

“We have zero prevention. Nothing,” Perry said. “There’s a huge gap between active addiction and then the recovery services you provide. A person has to already be in recovery, and we don’t have anything to fill in those gaps.

“And I know that’s a huge part of other communities, so when are we going to start seeing those things physically here, inside of Patrick County,” Perry said.

Preston responded with a list of programs PCS provides: Too Good for Drugs, a program for students; mental health training for staff; mental health first aid; Safe Talk; and ACIS training.

Perry said that though ACIS is done at the Reynolds Homestead, he asked when the last time the other programs were held in Patrick County.

“I respectfully disagree and I will definitely get back to the chair about your concerns … I respectfully disagree that these are promises that have not been met,” Preston said.

“I would love for you to prove me wrong because this is near and dear to my heart and I would like to see this active as active can be in the county. So please, please prove me wrong,” Perry said.

“The questions around the services that Piedmont [PCS] is not providing, it’s also the responsibility of the locality to meet their 10% match to assist us with extended services, to assist us with paying salaries,” Preston said.

“By being cut 20 or 25 thousand dollars last year and then per your request to expand services — it definitely puts Piedmont in a tight bind, especially when we have other localities that meet their match,” Preston added.

The board did not make any action based on the presentation at the Wednesday evening meeting.

In other matters:

The board approved the real estate tax rate at $.73 per $100 of assessed value for FY23-24.

The board approved Patrick County Assistant County Administrator and Human Resources Director Donna Shough as the project administrator for certain grants so that grant funds aren’t lost due to administration changes after the resignation of former Patrick County Administrator Geri Hazelwood.

Patrick County Treasurer Sandra Stone informed the board she will restructure the positions in her office due to an employee resigning that will not require any additional funds form the county.

The board approved the county changing from self-funded employee insurance to its own Anthem plan.

The board approved a request for $15,000 for the DeHart Park Pool from the FY2023 budget and only for this year. The board agreed to discuss whether or not it would become a regular county budget line item in the future.