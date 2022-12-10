PCSO receives second re-accreditation award

For the second time, the Patrick County Sheriff's Office has been accredited by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC).

On Dec. 1, at a meeting held in Pulaski, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith and Accreditation Manager Amy Shelor accepted the award from Byron Clingenpeel with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Smith said less than one-third of Virginia's 340 law enforcement agencies are accredited and the process is intense, requiring a great deal of time and effort from staff members to maintain the program.

"I am super-proud of the men and women of this office; they are committed to serving our citizens with professionalism and valor," said Smith in a news release.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office was first accredited in 2014 and received its first re-accreditation award in 2018. Smith said the designation indicates policies and procedures for the day-to-day operations in his department are crafted to demand the highest level of professionalism and service. Most importantly, Smith said, it demands that proof be shown that the accepted policies and procedures are not only in place, but being followed.