Peacemaker Bill Vickers: 'What he did was he listened'

A Martinsville teacher and administrator who is remembered for guiding students through integration with gentleness has died.

Bill Vickers, who most recently had lived in Richmond, was 80 when he passed away on Saturday.

Lynn Ward, a 1971 graduate of Martinsville High School, was a sophomore when Albert Harris and Martinsville High Schools, then for Black and white students respectively, were combined.

She was not in Vickers’ class, she said, but remembers clearly that “he was very instrumental in easing the combination of students” who were coming together.

“He made everybody feel so welcome to the new school. There wasn’t a student that didn’t need that once we got together,” said Debbie Stokes, who was graduated from MHS in 1969 – the year after the school was integrated.

“We were going through a change,” Stokes said. “We were all just 15, 16 and 17 years old. You know you could count on Mr. Vickers.”

A 1997 Bulletin article quotes Vickers on that experience: "A lot of people said it would be impossible to merge the schools in 1968-69, but our community and our students demonstrated that they could not only merge, they could merge with dignity and class."