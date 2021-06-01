Peacemaker Bill Vickers: 'What he did was he listened'

A Martinsville teacher and administrator who is remembered for guiding students through integration with gentleness has died.
Bill Vickers, who most recently had lived in Richmond, was 80 when he passed away on Saturday.
Lynn Ward, a 1971 graduate of Martinsville High School, was a sophomore when Albert Harris and Martinsville High Schools, then for Black and white students respectively, were combined.
She was not in Vickers’ class, she said, but remembers clearly that “he was very instrumental in easing the combination of students” who were coming together.
“He made everybody feel so welcome to the new school. There wasn’t a student that didn’t need that once we got together,” said Debbie Stokes, who was graduated from MHS in 1969 – the year after the school was integrated.
“We were going through a change,” Stokes said. “We were all just 15, 16 and 17 years old. You know you could count on Mr. Vickers.”
A 1997 Bulletin article quotes Vickers on that experience: "A lot of people said it would be impossible to merge the schools in 1968-69, but our community and our students demonstrated that they could not only merge, they could merge with dignity and class."
Years later, “we were parents at the same time with children in school,” Ward said, and for a 3-year spell, she was on the school board when he was a principal. “I felt very comfortable in asking him about things and getting his perspective as a former teacher and as administrator in the schools. That was really good, too. I very much respected his counsel.”
Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley started his first year of teaching in 1977 at Martinsville High School, and “Bill was one of those guys that took me under his wing. I later on moved to his neighborhood 25 years ago,” just two elements of what was a long friendship between the two.
Talley and Vickers’ wife, Beverly Vickers, had gone to both high school and college together in Danville and also began teaching together at MHS, where Beverly and Bill Vickers met, Talley said. As the years went on, Vickers’ daughters, Alicia and Ashley, were good friends of Talley’s daughter, also named Ashley.
In 1980, Beverly Vickers and Talley started the MHS Gospel Choir, which still exists, Talley said.
Vickers mentored all the young teachers, Talley said. “He was so helpful. He had such an expertise in how to build relationships with students.”
After Vickers moved into administration, Talley, who was studying for his master’s degree at Radford University, took an administrative internship as assistant principal under him. During that experience Talley particularly learned from Vickers how to resolve conflicts between students.
“He was a master at deescalating young people,” Talley said. “They could be upset,” but he had the right ways of calming them down.
“In fact, he used a lot of tricks on the younger kids,” Talley said. When Vickers was going to question a student about a problem, he would “get a blood pressure kit out and make them think it was a lie detector test. There are so many tricks of the trade like that and so many stories.”
Vickers’ deescalating talents were useful not only with students but also with parents –including white parents who were refusing to talk with a Black administrator.
Racial barriers
Joan Montgomery, now retired, was made principal of Martinsville Middle School in the early 1990s, and Vickers was the vice principal.
White parents regularly would refuse to talk with Vickers, she said, demanding instead to speak “with someone who is white.” Vickers advised Montgomery that she tell them it was a rule that they talk to him first.
White parents who would be in a bad mood going in to talk with him would come out of his office 30 to 40 minutes later “laughing, with their arms around each other,” she said.
When Montgomery asked him what his trick was, he told her that “what he did was he listened. Many principals, if a parent was yelling at you, you’d kind of yell back or defend yourself. He said, ‘Listen. That’s why they’re there – they love their child. You listen and then you calmly respond to them.’
“That was something profound that no one has ever taught me.”
After their four years working together, the two remained friendly and even had each other’s children in the schools where they were administrators, Montgomery said.
“He had the most wonderful sense of humor,” said Mark Rainey, who was Vickers’ student in biology.
The games he played
Vickers made learning fun, such as having educational games each Friday. He also assigned many thought-provoking assignments that had more in line with sociology than biology.
Through research, “we had to come up with a cogent argument for whatever position you took” on big topics such as the legalization of marijuana, if school buses should be used to facilitate desegregation or the topic of the Biblical story of creation versus the theory of evolution.
“He did not worry so much about your position but how you defended your position,” Rainey said. “I don’t believe any of that stuff today would fly in biology class. It really set us folks, at a formative age, into the realm of critical thinking and evidence-based arguments. You could apply that to biology, but it was so much more. I remember those life lessons a lot.”
Vickers was a demanding teacher who made learning so much fun students were motivated to the meet the tough challenges, Rainey said.
Vickers gave his students nicknames – “Polo” for Rainey (from “Marco Polo”) then, a few years later and ironically, “Mark” for his brother, after a comedian; “Slab” for Mike Cartwright, “Rednose” for Ellen Hundley, to name a few.
Sarah Smith, who said Vickers called her “Arizona,” said he was her inspiration to go into teaching – at age 38, once she returned to college. She has been a kindergarten teacher for about 20 years.
She was in his class in 1975. “He didn’t only teach biology. He taught respect,” Smith said.
He was remembered also for always making time to have long conversations with his former students when they would encounter each other years down the road.
Rainey said he sometimes would drop by the high school to chat with Vickers, and once stopped his car by the side of the road when he saw Vickers come out of church, resulting in a 30-to-40-minute conversation.
Smith still has a picture of her encounter with him at someone else’s class reunion, where they had a long conversation. In the picture, she is crying from the emotion of talking with him again, she said.
He loved Lincoln -- the car
Vickers also was famous for his love of the Lincoln automobile.
“He had about three or four models of Lincolns, some classics,” Talley said. “He loved those cars. He would rebuild them and everything would work,” and also took them to car shows and even sold cars.
Stokes recalled him driving to school in “an antique car. It was a classic ... one of those big, metal, wide thingamabobs from the 1940s, I would guess.”
Her 1969 yearbook shows a picture of Vickers next to a dark car with the caption, “Vintage 49, this handsome Lincoln is the proud possession of Mr. William Vickers, who enjoys showing it off as he drives to school every day.”
“He knew everybody in Martinsville, knew every family in Martinsville,” Talley said. “He was just kind to everybody. If you had a problem where people were not getting along, you could send them to Bill.
"Bill always brought peace. He could go into a situation that was tense, and he could diffuse it. Bill was a legend.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.