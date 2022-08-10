Pearson called upon to resign

A Meadows of Dan woman, reading from a prepared statement at Tuesday's City Council meeting, called on Council Member Tammy Pearson to resign from office.

Chasity Baliles stepped up to the podium in Council Chambers during the Business from the Floor portion of the meeting and identified herself as the "previous general manager at Shindig and Uptown Bistro and Wild Magnolia," two restaurants owned and operated by Council Member Pearson and her husband, Will Pearson.

Baliles began to explain that on July 24, the Pearsons came to Chateau Morrisette Winery, where she works now, "with intentions on humiliating me."

"They proceeded within their short stay to talk very badly about me to my co-worker which made him very uncomfortable," said Baliles. "Within the same hour they proceeded to take a picture of themselves at my place of employment and loaded their picture along with the statement 'no fish in the sea today, but we made sure to let the staff know what trash they have hired.'"

As Baliles said the image and comment were uploaded to the Pearsons' personal and business Facebook pages, Mayor Kathy Lawson interrupted and asked if Baliles' comments pertained to city business as the instructions on the printed agenda says that "Business from the Floor" gives "citizens the opportunity to discuss matters relevant to the operation of the city."

A discussion ensued, and it was decided in honor of Council's commitment toward transparency, Baliles would be given 3 minutes as long as she remained respectful.

As Baliles continued to speak, Council Member Chad Martin left his seat, stepped down and stood at the podium alongside her.

"The owner had posted comments on the same post referring to me as a hoe, a slut and stating he hoped the hoe sees this post," Baliles said. "When my 17-year-old son seen [sic] this and brought it to me, I dropped to my knees. I was devastated, humiliated, embarrassed and hurt beyond measure. This did not just affect me, but it has affected my family, my four beautiful children."

Baliles said the Pearsons should suffer consequences for their actions to include Tammy Pearson stepping down.

"I am requesting the resignation of your council person and I will also be furthering this situation legally," said Baliles. "What they have done to me and my family should not and will not be brushed under the rug like many other things have in these businesses by these business owners."

"I don't see why this had to go before the Council," said Aaron Rawls, a candidate for City Council. "A lot of us are trying very hard. Will [Pearson] told me he did something stupid and it's an absolute shame, but stirring up this social media drama is despicable. Can we please focus on things that matter?"

"Have you ever heard of toxic positivity?" asked Martin, who had returned to his seat. "You never look down in the deep dark corners. There are some things that are bad here, and everybody is not OK."

"Ok, we're done," said Lawson as she banged the gavel and then allowed Debra Martin of Fieldale, who identified herself as the mother of Baliles, speak.

"They were on the world-wide-net calling her horrible names, giving the customers food and going out with them," said Debra Martin. "I thought the world of these two people. I wanted to help. I'm retired. I donated things to their kitchen. I know my daughter's in the right."

Council members are given an opportunity at the end of each meeting to speak, and Chad Martin used most of his time to reflect on what had just occurred.

"A person can't keep doing something wrong and keep getting away with it," said Martin. "When are we going to stand up for people who have been mistreated? You deserve for someone to stand with you."

When Pearson's turn to speak came, Martin stood up, gathered his belongings and walked out of the room.

"Thanks to everyone who spoke," said Pearson. "I have always said that we should let the citizens' voices be heard, and I definitely want them to be heard, but I will not resign. I will fulfill my term and I will continue to take action for individuals and businesses. I will work even harder."

Debra Martin passed out a collection of seven pages to each council member. The first page contained the written statement read by Baliles, and the remaining pages were copies of social media posts.

The last copied post was noted as having come from Will Pearson: "I recently made a post that was over the top, without class and completely out of character; for this I want to apologize. These are trying times and I let frustration overcome decency. My actions helped no one. My comments were misplaced and should have never been shared publicly. I will do my best to learn from this and move forward in a positive manner."

In other matters, Council:

Heard an update from Chris Metz on his recent trip to Ukraine. Metz had volunteered for a series of trips delivering aid to Ukraine in the midst of its war with Russia. Metz thanked the residents for supporting him in his efforts.

Approved a revised power purchase agreement by a vote of 4-1 for the City's participation in a solar energy project at the former Lynwood golf course. Turner cast the dissenting vote.

Conducted a public hearing on a proposed expansion of the Martinsville Historic District. "The proposed designation is purely honorary and doesn't put restrictions for property owners," said Michael Pulice, western region preservation office architectural historian. Property owner Giles Smith expressed his concern about possible future overlays that might affect the use of his properties on Broad Street.

Heard an update from Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center Director Tierra Dillard on the 988 emergency/crisis call-in system. "There has been no local implementation of the program yet," said Dillard. "We're looking at 12 months from now before it reaches our area."

Heard from United Way of Henry County & Martinsville Executive Director Phil Wenkstern regarding a proposed housing eviction prevention program and approved his request for $60,000 in funding from the City for the program. "We have a huge addiction problem," said Wenkstern. "We need to do a better job at preventing evictions."

Heard an update from Martinsville City Schools Director of School Safety T.J. Slaughter on safety and security measures for the upcoming school year. "We had one of the best starts we've had in a while," said Slaughter. "No hiccups. Everything went smooth." Slaughter said the Martinsville school system was one of the few districts in the state that has a school resource officer in every K-12 building.

Heard an update from City Attorney Eric Monday regarding the enforcement of the Martinsville City Code regarding property maintenance violations. "Although it's [property maintenance complaints] very near the top of the complaints, we do not have the resources to do much about it," said Monday. "If it's not visible from the public right-of-way, if it's out of sight, it's private property. The government's ability to do anything about a person's private property is limited."