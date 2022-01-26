Pedestrian dies after being struck by a tow mirror

A Danville man has died of injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle driven by an Axton man Monday evening.
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident that occurred at 6:19 p.m. on State Route 878, four tenths of a mile south of State Route 873 in Pittsylvania County, a release stated.
Joshua I. Carter, 26, of Axton, was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 north on Route 878 when the tow mirror of the truck he was driving struck James Archie Rich III, 71, of Danville, who was walking south against the northbound traffic, the release said.
Tow mirrors are mirrors designed for the purpose of towing a trailer. They extend out farther from a vehicle than regular mirrors to give an increased rearward view of a towed trailer.
Rich was taken to the Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died, the release stated.
No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.
