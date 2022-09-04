Pedestrian fatality claims life of North Carolina man

A North Carolina man, crossing Virginia Avenue Saturday night, was struck and killed by an automobile.

Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, N.C., was struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger northbound on Virginia Avenue, one-tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Collinsville, a Virginia State Police release stated.

Sciarabba had entered the road from the west side when he was hit by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

No charges have been filed and the driver's name has not been released, but police say the driver and the vehicle remained at the scene during the investigation, which is continuing.

No other information was available.