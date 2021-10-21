Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Virginia Avenue

Police have not identified the person who was struck by an SUV in Henry County on Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police were on the scene and say the incident occurred in the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville just after 10:30 p.m.

Radio traffic indicated the injured person suffered severe head trauma, and AirCare was also called to the scene.

The injured person was flown from the scene to be treated, but it was unclear where they were taken.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

