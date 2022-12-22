Investigators are befuddled over what appears to be a case of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched police and rescue to 1419 Rivermont Heights Road in Martinsville after receiving a call that a pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run.

Two Martinsville police officers responded in separate vehicles and blocked the road about 75 feet on either side of the residence.

A man could be seen lying near the road and in front of a parked car in front of the residence.

A first responder appeared to be attending to the man and a woman, who appeared to be a resident of the house, watched from a distance.

The Ridgeway District Rescue Squad arrived with two rescue vehicles and the man was transported from the scene.

"We have a trooper working on it," said Virginia State Police Sgt. Dennis McBride. "We received a complaint of a pedestrian that had been struck, but we have no information on the vehicle."

McBride said the man was transported by helicopter to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

"He had no life threatening injuries," said McBride. "In fact, he had no broken bones, no broken skin — maybe it was a glancing strike. It certainly wasn't typical."

McBride said they have not yet spoken to the man who allegedly was struck.

"The trooper arrived after rescue had transported the man from the scene," McBride said. "The trooper woke up this morning and wasn't feeling well and I've just learned he's tested positive for COVID."

Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher said his men responded to assist because there was a pedestrian involved and it was close to the city.

The address where the man was found is the second home on the East side of Rivermont Heights in the county. Houses further North on Rivermont are within the city limits.

Fincher wrote in an email that Bureau of Criminal Investigations Special Agent Mead also responded and indicated that a reconstruction team would be formed to assist in the investigation.

McBride said at this point in the investigation they have not spoken to the man who allegedly was struck, have not located a vehicle that may have struck the man and reports from the hospital indicate there is no evidence of significant injury.