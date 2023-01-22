Peer Recovery Connection, now without location or director, in transition

Peer Recovery Connection (PRC) could become homeless itself as it continues without a location and without a director who is said to have resigned because he made the issue of homelessness a priority over PRC's mission.

Funded by Piedmont Community Services, PRC offers programs to help people recover from substance abuse and other problems.

Keith Owens did not respond to repeated requests by the Bulletin for comment, but PRC Board Chair Mary Kay Berger confirmed that he resigned as executive director and "went back to his old job with a lot more pay."

Owens' LinkedIn profile states that he had worked at Goodyear from January 2021 through July 2022 and was the executive director of PRC starting January 2022.

"When the Warming Center opened up, we wanted to connect with individuals having substance abuse issues," Berger said. "Keith would drive [a van] to and pick up people from the library as an outreach to get to substance abuse individuals. It was a way to reach them."

The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center is located at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Beechnut Lane. Most people without a home are also without transportation. The warming center is almost three miles away from uptown Martinsville, where until recently PRC had been located on Main Street.

So Owens began a bus service, picking up people in the parking lot of the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Church Street and taking them to the warming center in the evening and then taking them back and dropping them off in the same parking lot the following morning.

"I think a lot of homeless people started thinking, maybe I can stay here [at PRC] and get warm" during the day, Berger said.

But funding to PRC is limited to substance abuse recovery. Shifting the focus to homelessness puts that in jeopardy.

"We have to stay focused. I've made a lot of enemies here by putting people out when it's cold and raining, but we're forced to do it," said Berger. "People have seen them standing out there smoking. We tell them to move along, but it's hard."

Over the past few months the former PRC building, where a large parking lot is shared with other uptown businesses, made the area an easy hangout for people with no home to go to and nothing to do.

"I think it happened in combination with the warming center opening up, the temperatures getting colder and some of the homeless people began following along with individuals that qualified for substance abuse help," Berger said. "They were hoping to get a sandwich or something, and that's not OK. We addressed it in the fall and weeded some of it out. We said laying on the couch here is not OK."

A rising uproar uptown spilled over into a city council meeting on Jan. 10 when several business owners complained about what they considered a growing problem.

PRC's landlord, Tim Martin, said it was time for PRC to find a new place to provide their recovery services, acknowledging that those services were needed, just not in the heart of uptown.

WeCare

"Many people don't realize that PRC used to be WeCare and we were located at 509 East Church St., right across from the YMCA, and had been there since 2006," said Berger. "There were some problems with the leadership there and I knew what this program was supposed to be - focused on recovery, mental health, substance abuse. There were issues going on and ruffled feathers caused by the past leadership, and so WeCare lost half of its funding."

Berger said the problems, including the loss of funding, exploded two weeks after she became involved in 2019.

"We needed a change in leadership, a change in name and a new location; because we lost half of our funding, we couldn't afford to stay where we were any longer," Berger said.

That was when Berger said she ran into Tim Martin, whom she called a "godsend."

"He was just a blessing. He had this building here, said he liked what we were doing and wanted to help us out," said Berger. "So we moved here with hopes we could get things going and straightened out."

That was in August 2020 and now PRC is looking for a new home again, but with the recent negative publicity finding a location has not been so easy.

"A lot of people are hearing second-hand stuff," Berger said. "We had a person we were hoping that would allow us to move into his building, but now he's having second thoughts."

'Bad stuff'

"So people think Keith resigned and now we have some bad stuff from him not being able to separate homeless people from what we do," said Berger. "So the whole idea, and I'm just being the bad guy here, is that a lot of people who are strictly homeless with no recovery: We ask them, 'Why are you homeless?' and they say they can't get a job because their drug tests are bad, but they're not ready to recover."

Berger said the mission of PRC requires them to tell the person who admits they are not ready to recover to come back when they are.

"We can't fix everyone, and there are other ways to recover," said Berger. "And did you know that Martinsville and Henry County has the highest overdose rate in the state?"

Berger said the issue was huge and she understood the problem it creates for businesses and the concerns that everyone has about the presence of homeless people among us.

"They may have found this spot because it has been somewhat accessible," Berger said. "There were comments at the city council meeting that someone was here at a meeting and then walked down the sidewalk with open containers. They can't come in here with that or weapons. That's a misconception."

Berger said she understood why an uptown business owner said at the Jan. 10 city council meeting that he was concerned about a man who said "boo" to his young daughter in front of his business. However, much of the concern comes from a lack of understanding, she said.

"I have a feeling I know who it was. He's been around uptown for a long time," said Berger. "Seriously mentally ill individuals can be scary to people that haven't worked with them. Even healthcare workers that don't deal with them are afraid. You have to get used to that."

But Berger said the incident the business owner described could happen anywhere.

"It's not just our situation. It's across the United States. If you go to New York City it's everywhere," Berger said. "With the funding cuts for mental health we're only going to see more."

Politics

Berger said she worked in psychiatry and medication management at Piedmont Community Services before PRC and although she doesn't "talk politics," the state, under former Gov. Northam, funded mental health with a "good chunk of money," and now under Gov. Youngkin the money committed to mental health has been returned to the general fund.

"These large state facilities, they were closed down. Some people looked at them as housing for people, but what I've seen is that a lot of those people were sent out into the community," said Berger. "They don't have access to transportation, they live in a small place; something that disability can pay for, and they have no connection with anybody."

Berger said it is very common for these people to run out of needed medication or not take it regularly, and the mental toll of being removed from interaction with others can be extremely detrimental.

"At least in a state hospital they have people to interact with and make sure they have their medicine," Berger said. "Now we have people in need of emergency custody orders. It ties up our police officers, and we have to ask 'is this really helping?' That's my view of how things are going with that."

Successes

Berger is 69 years old and has seen successes and failures in her long medical career, but in her experience, the quick opinions of others, including Council members, may not be grounded with the deeper understanding required to address the issues at hand.

"I know [Vice Mayor Aaron] Rawls is looking after our community, but we're not new here and we're not associated with Epic [Health Partners] even though they've helped us so we can connect quickly on some major substance issues," said Berger. "We had a patient who became homeless and drug dealers would go in on him and steal his medicine, and Epic helped us get him in a treatment facility in Richmond."

Berger said the patient they helped would not have gone to such a facility on his own and get the longterm care and structure that he required even though he wanted help.

"He's clean now," said Berger.

"Last month we helped five individuals get into treatment programs, and two of them were homeless. That's who we want to help along with being a part of the community."