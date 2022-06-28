Penn awarded Master Pilot

A Martinsville man was presented with the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Sunday morning at Pace Airport in Ridgeway.

Walter Penn III was honored by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and recognized by about 30 of his peers in the local aeronautical community at a breakfast at the airport.

“Walter has been a mainstay in the flying community here for a while,” said Tracy Gasperini. “In fact this past Friday he celebrated 65 years as a licensed pilot.”

The Master Pilot Award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright who were two American aviation pioneers credited with inventing, building and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane.

“The Wright Brothers made the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft with the Wright Flyer on Dec. 17, 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina,” according to the FAA’s website. “The brothers were also the first to invent aircraft controls that made fixed-wing powered flight possible.”

FAASTeam Program Manager Tim Haley out of the Greensboro office was on hand to present Penn with the award.

“He got his student pilot certificate in 1956 and his private pilot license in 1957,” said Haley. “He also has a multi-engine, helicopter and glider rating.”

Haley held up a stack of papers that he said constituted the FAA’s official file on Penn, which was considerable in size because of his many qualifications and longevity in aeronautics.

“After Walter got his license he did some crop spraying and some charter flying,” said Gasperini. “He also became a licensed sky diver and has jumped with some of the pioneers in the sky diving community.”

Gasperini said after Penn graduated from college he went into the Army as an officer and was deployed to the Dominican Republic in 1965.

“After that he went to Special Forces qualification training and became a Green Beret,” said Gasperini. “He went to Vietnam and served us proudly there.”

When Penn returned home he studied at UVA and became an attorney.

“Walter worked with the Attorney General’s Office in Virginia and then moved in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office,” Gasperini said. “He retired from there and continued to work with the National Guard and taught law and aeronautics at Averett University,” in Danville.

Penn and his wife, Melinda, were presented with the Master Pilot’s certificate from the FAA and pins to wear.

“I want to thank everybody here because without your help and support over the years, I would have never gotten this thing or even been considered for it,” said Penn. “I want to thank every one of you. It’s just a little bit too much to think about right now.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

