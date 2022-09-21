Pennsylvania man identified in fatal plane crash that took off from Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer

The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified the person who died in a place crash that took off from the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer.

Kevin J. Esh, 30, of New Holland, Pennsylvania, was positively identified by the Medical Examiner's office on Monday as the pilot and only occupant of a Piper fixed-wing aircraft that crashed and burned in Albermarle County on Sept. 14, VSP confirmed. Esh was a co-owner in Keystone Custom Decks in East Earl, Pennsylvania, a family owned business.

The aircraft took flight from the Blue Ridge Airport about 10 p.m. that evening and shortly before 11:30 p.m., Esh issued a distress call notifying air traffic control that he was having engine trouble, VSP stated. Esh was instructed to make an emergency landing at the Charlottesville Albermarle Airport, but the airplane went down in a wooded area near Plank and Stillhouse Creek roads. State Police Aviation located the site of the crash just before daylight the following morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSF) and the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said the aircraft was headed to Pennsylvania at the time of the crash.

The NTSB has taken the lead in investigating the crash and is being assisted by the FAA and the VSP.