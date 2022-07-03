Permanent storm drain markers uptown

Martinsville City Mayor Kathy Lawson presided over the dedication of permanent storm drain markers in uptown Martinsville, placing the first marker in front of the Martinsville Fire Department on Thursday.

“Storm Drain Marking is a tangible way to actively engage and motivate citizens to learn more about the connection between storm water and the quality of our rivers,” Dennis Reeves of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville and Henry County said. “We hope this dedication of permanent markers will not only make people think twice about littering, but will also improve the health of our amazing Smith River.”

This project, along with multiple storm drain murals and the marking of other storm drains with a stencil saying “Dump no waste, drains to river,” were funded by the Martinsville Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Martinsville and the Henry County Rotary Club in partnership with the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) to help people understand how storm drains work.

“The Uptown Rotary Club of Martinsville, the Rotary Club of Martinsville and the Henry County Club, we all joined together, we got district matching grants for a couple of projects with DRBA this past year and this was awesome to watch the kids paint the storm drains in a couple different places here,” Joe Keiper said. “To put that message out there that we are responsible for our own backyard, we’re not going to dump in the storm drains, we’re not going to put our oil down … and that’s timely because one of the newest tenants of Rotary International is protection of our environment.”

The stencils were painted by a collaboration of the rotary club members and the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge. The storm drain paintings were the result of an art competition sponsored by the rotary clubs in which the winners painted their art on the drains. They can be seen around town, one near the farmers market, one behind the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the last at the Uptown Connection Spur Trail.

“A lot of people don’t realize this, but storm drains pollution is actually the number one pollution in Virginia,” Program Manager at DRBA Brian Williams said. “You don’t think about it, and that’s the whole reason for this campaign … To bring awareness to what goes in the storm drains eventually ends up in the Smith River.”

“All this storm water goes somewhere,” he added. “The real issue, of course, is that it picks up everything on the road, gas and oil, trash … Rain water picks it up and it goes right in the storm drain.”

“What we’re trying to do with this program is make the children, the kids and students, aware of it and adults too because they just don’t know,” Williams said. “A lot of people think this is filtered water, it’s not filtered water, it goes through a series of pipes and goes right into the river.”

“It works really well for cities and urban areas because you don’t want to have the roads flooded,” Williams said. “We’ve got to carry the waste away somewhere, it’s just a problem with throwing that litter out, you see it down in the gutters.”

“We are thankful to the rotary clubs and the students from the Boys & Girls Club who have painted numerous drains in the uptown area,” Lawson said. “These drains, while bringing the beauty of artwork to uptown, will be a long lasting reminder for each of us to be responsible in protecting our water resources.”

“This project will leave a lasting legacy to inspire clean water and environmental protection in Uptown,” Lawson said. “Storms drains work by diverting rainwater and melting snow into nearby bodies of water. Every time it rains, water runs off of roofs and into the street, unfortunately bringing oil, litter, debris and toxins with it. This water then flows into storm drains and then through a system of pipes directly into waterways such as a streams and rivers. It is important that nothing but water ever enters a storm drain.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.