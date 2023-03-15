Sheriff Lane Perry will retire in July, Captain Wayne Davis will run for the job and Martinsville Captain Sandy Hines says he will withdraw from the sheriff’s race.

“It’s been a busy day,” said Davis Wednesday afternoon. “The Sheriff called a meeting this morning and announced his plans to retire. I’ll be promoted to Chief Deputy and when he [Perry] retires, I’ll be named the interim sheriff of Henry County.”

“For over 30 years I have served the citizens of Henry County through the Sheriff’s Office,” Perry stated in a release issued Wednesday. “In that time, I’ve served in many capacities such as corrections, patrol, criminal investigations and drug investigations. Then I began serving in progressive supervisory capacities. Almost 17 years ago, I was privileged to be elected to serve as Sheriff. Through all of this I have enjoyed serving the citizens. In that, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection this year. I am retiring as Sheriff of Henry County on July 1 of this year.”

Davis said he plans to file the necessary paperwork to be on the ballot in November.

“Major Wayne Davis will be promoted to the rank of Lt. Col. (Chief Deputy). Upon Sheriff Perry’s official retirement in July, Chief Deputy Davis will seek to be appointed interim Sheriff,” the release stated. “Chief Deputy Davis will fulfill the remainder of Perry’s term, which lasts until Dec. 31.”

Martinsville Captain of Police Operations Sandy Hines announced last week his plans to run for sheriff of Henry County, but on Wednesday he said he planned to withdraw.

“This has nothing to do with Wayne running,” said Hines. “This is due to personal issues. I’ve recently been promoted to Captain of Police Operations, and maybe I just filed to run four years early.”

Hines, who is 45, said he might decide to run for the job at the next election, but not this one.

Said Hines: “I’m going to give my full attention to my job in the city.”

Earlier on Wednesday it was rumored that Davis had offered Hines the second-in-command job if he would withdraw from the race, a rumor both Hines and Davis denied.

“Sandy has been a good friend of mine since we were 18 years of age,” said Davis. “He’s a great man and a good friend. I contacted him to tell him I would be running for sheriff, but there would be no deals.”

The release said that Davis was appointed a deputy in 2000 and has risen through the ranks.

“In March 2023, Davis was promoted to the position of Major,” the release stated.

Del Mills of Bassett retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department in 2019 and announced his plans to run earlier last week.