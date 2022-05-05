Personal property tax on vehicles to be discussed

Martinsville City Council has a decision to make on the personal property tax rate on vehicles, after a presentation Tuesday evening at a budget workshop in Council Chambers.

Commissioner of Revenue for the City of Martinsville Ruth Easley said that due to a chip shortage and other factors as a result of COVID, the value of vehicles has increased in the 2022 fiscal year. In standard situations, vehicle values decrease as the years go on, but in the past two years they have done the opposite, and the average increase in Martinsville fleet vehicles was 26.14 percent on average.

“If you owned a 2019 Dodge grand caravan, it went up 62% from last year,” Easley said.

She added that passenger cars increased by 28% on average, with some increasing as high as 62% over the 2021 value; trucks increased by 22% on average; motorcycles increased 11% on average and RVs and campers increased 29.29% on average.

“I am providing some options to you that can mitigate some of this unprecedented value increase,” Easley said. “This is a historic value increase. Ordinarily we see depreciation.”

Easley gave the city council members five different options and then detailed the option she most recommended. The options were: Take no action; reduce the general personal property tax rate; set lower personal property tax rate; increase the Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA); and establish an assessment ratio with concurrence of the commissioner of revenue by city council resolution.

“My recommendation would be, and there is state statute that allows you to do this,” Easley said: “Use an assessment ratio.”

This uses the fair market value that Easley has determined and reduces the fair market value by a percentage that Council and Easley agree upon. She gave the council four different reduction options to choose from: 5%, 10%, 15% and 20%. She said that she is “okay with any of them” in reference to the different percentages.

The council did not make a decision on the matter at the Tuesday meeting, and Mayor Kathy Lawson said that they have “lots to think about.”

In other matters:

J. R. Powell, director of 911 Communications, had two main requests: to get increased funding to offer employees on call compensation and to offer increased salaries to increase staff retention.

“We’re dealing with the same staffing issues that many others are,” Powell said “A big part of it is our ability to be competitive with our salaries with our neighboring agencies and jurisdictions.” In the past, their center had a small turnover rate and little vacancies, he said, but in the past 16 months the center has lost 32% of its staff. Seven out of 27 dispatchers left the center and one retired, and the rest left for better opportunities with “less stress” and “better hours,” he said.

Powell is asking both the city and the county to provide on-call compensation for dispatchers at a rate of 1 hour of salary pay per day of being on call if they don’t get called in. This would add a little over $14,000 cost to their proposed budget.

Powell is asking for an increase in the salaries for his employees to get a “$1.50 per person salary increase.”

City Manager Leon Towarnicki suggested that because Powell was going off of current rates that by the time these increases could be put in place, Martinsville would still be behind the curve of other locations and need a bigger increase in the following year still to stay competitive.

Director of Social Services in Henry County and Martinsville Amy Rice proposed the social services budget to the council. Social services have “carried a 45% vacancy rate” for months, Rice said, and is having a difficult time hiring.

The current distribution of cases in foster care have more than doubled since 2017, with 93 children in foster care. There are only two case-carrying family service specialists on staff currently handling 50 cases each, Rice said.

In the Family Preservation Unit, which involves children who have been identified as greater risk, social services has 133 cases, and after a resignation on Friday, they will only have two employees handling those cases.

Rice is asking the council for increased salaries to attract more employees and keep those employees longer rather than losing them to competing agencies. The exact amount was given to the council over paper documentation and not verbally stated at the meeting.

Blue Ridge Regional Library Director Rick Ward also proposed a budget increase. “Our staff has really, really stepped up during this hard, difficult time when we’ve done a lot of different types of programming,” said Ward.

He said that the reason he came was to tell the council that the library’s hardworking staff deserves a raise. “From 2014 to now the city has increased their contribution to the library by $5,659 in eight years,” Ward said. “That’s kind of sad.”

Ward said that the library system just went through a battle with Patrick County, which wanted to cut their budget by 11 percent, but people rallied together to get them to reconsider. Henry County is looking at level funding with last year, and Ward will speak with them next week to try to get them to reconsider.

“We have to cut somewhere if we don’t get more from the localities,” he said. “What we’re asking for to give our staff an increase of 5% raise this year is $13,142.” He asked Patrick County for the same amount of $13,142 and for just under $36,000 from Henry County.

Public Defender Sandra Haley asked the council for a salary supplement. She requested a 5% increase in salary supplements for 10 of the 11 employees in her office, excluding herself from the increase. It would come out to an added cost of $11,262.63.

Their current caseload is 749 clients, with 284 clients in the city of Martinsville alone, and Haley said that they are having additional challenges with recruiting new employees like they have never seen before.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

