Pharmacy director wins Sovah-Martinsville's top prize

Heather Ashe, the director of pharmacy at Sovah Health-Martinsville, has a reputation among her staff for stepping forward during the COVID-19 crisis.
And her bosses heard what they had to say.
Ashe was named the local winner of the Mercy Award, LifePoint Health’s top prize for contributions to the organization.
She is one of some 80 winners from each facility and the company’s support center out of 50,000 employees to receive the award, which was established in 2002 to honor Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chair, and recognize employees who profoundly touch the lives of others and best represent the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
Ashe has been part of the Sovah Health team for 12 years, but coworkers said she was going above and beyond her position during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashe’s employees noted her being creative and working with the team to adjust staffing so staff members would be less financially impacted during the pandemic. Others brought to light that she ensured all team members could attend a colleague’s granddaughter’s memorial service. She also stepped in as a pharmacist, so the pharmacy could maintain optimal service.
“At Sovah Health, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we realize that the hard work and dedication of our employees is critical to our success,” said Dale Alward, CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville. “Every day, Heather goes above and beyond to demonstrate a level of care and compassion that we want every person who enters our facilities to experience. We are extremely proud to recognize Heather for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community.”
Kenny Seale-Wilson, Dixie Marshall, Tonya Hodges and Sandra Hairston also were nominated in Martinsville.
Colleagues noted Ashe’s dedication to her job, staff and patients, but she said it was just another few days on the job.
“Our department is not only a team, but a family. My goal is to create a place where the staff enjoy working and foster relationships and teamwork,” Ashe said. “When one of our teammates are going through difficult times like illness and loss, I want us to rally around and support them as much as possible.
“During this pandemic, most health care workers have had increased demands on their time along with the underlying emotional stress this type of situation brings. Taking extra responsibility was my way to do what I can to help our patients while also minimizing the strain on those around me.
“You respond to the environment where you work, and our team at Sovah Health and my pharmacy team are amazing people who have pulled together in extraordinary ways for our patients and our community.”
The hospital surprised Ashe with a reception with her husband and children in attendance to celebrate her award.
“I’m truly overwhelmed by this honor and the outpouring of support and love that others have expressed in response. For me it means the time, love and commitment I invest in our patients and coworkers makes a difference,” Ashe said. “But I could never do what I do alone, so it’s really an award for everyone that supports me here at work and for my family who allows and encourages me to keep working hard even in the midst of very difficult circumstances. Everyone can make a difference.”
In October, pandemic pending, Ashe plans to travel to Nashville, Tenn., where each facility winner will attend a large-scale ceremony. One of them will take home the company-wide Mercy Award.
“That’s a little overwhelming and hard to fathom really,” Ashe said. “My mom was always a role model of who I wanted to be by caring for and loving others no matter the circumstances, no matter how they responded and no matter if anyone noticed. She’s been gone almost two years, so this award really makes me feel like I’m carrying her spirit forward in my action.
“Additionally, being considered for the national Mercy Award highlights other individuals across the nation that demonstrate the compassion and selflessness that the Mercy Award embodies. For each of those, there are others that were not recognized, that support those who were recognized, and – like my mom – motivate and have shaped those individuals.”
