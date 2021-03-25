Phase 1c vaccinations now available in West Piedmont Health District

The West Piedmont Health District announced today announced that it would start distributing COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 1c COVID-19, opening vaccinations to a list of 12 essential workers as designated by the Virginia Department of Health.

The district will continue to vaccinate residents eligible under Phases 1a and 1b, the district said in a release but feels it has handled all those individuals who had registered under those phases.

“To date, more than 47,000 people in the WPHD have been vaccinated,” West Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Kerry Gateley said in the release. “Vaccine supplies have increased significantly.”

Under Phase 1a health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities were the first to receive vaccine. Phase 1b has emphasized anyone 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people who are at increased risk of severe illness (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)/

Phase 1c opens the process to essential workers in a specific order, the release said: