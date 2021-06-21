WATCH NOW: PHCC's board will go +2 to hyphen added to its name

"Prior to July of 2020, I had only one registered concern about our name, and I have polled this extensively," Godwin said. "Please note that to the best of our knowledge, regardless of the new name, when it [the college] was created, they chose to name this college for its locality.

"Why the name has not been an issue is that the general understanding is that it was named for our area."

Godwin said despite the persistence of the college to gauge the public's interest in changing the school's name, there was "not a tremendous feedback."

Godwin said although the state is mandating the school change its name, it will likely be the school's responsibility for paying the costs associated with it.

"We have to get down to where the cows can eat it," Godwin said. "It's no more warm and fuzzy.

"PHCC has never just guessed at anything. We didn't come up with a random $500,000 to a million. Analysis and data is how we do business here."

Godwin said she had talked with other schools that have gone through a name change, and the response was that the estimated costs were magnified when the change occurred.

"The reality is this is expensive business," Godwin said. "That is where we are."