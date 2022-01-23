PHES Principal Cameron Cooper honored statewide

Patrick Henry Elementary Principal Cameron Cooper was one of four principals in the state to be recognized by the Virginia Department of Education's Office of School Quality (OSQ).
The OSQ's "Shout Outs for Leaders" recognized "leadership of student achievement and growth in student outcomes through Coaching Conversations," an announcement from OSQ states.
“By utilizing collaborative planning meetings for discussions, we can pull expertise and ideas from multiple people to overcome challenges, build capacity and increase student outcomes," Cooper stated in a press release. "One important piece to having effective coaching conversations is knowing your staff and how to support them. Without that relationship, no conversation would be effective.”
“As a district coordinator, I am excited to see Mrs. Cooper in many of the collaborative planning sessions that I attend with the teachers at Patrick Henry,” said Martinsville City Public Schools District Coordinator Cary Wright, who had nominated her, in the release. “Her knowledge of the demands of the elementary curriculum as well as knowing the unique personalities of her teachers makes Mrs. Cooper quite an effective leader.”
“Ms. Cooper is truly an instructional leader and works to make certain that all students have equitable access to a rigorous and enriching education in a supportive environment,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing. “She works to ensure that her staff has the support and resources they need to provide this.”
“Ms. Cooper is an excellent professional who cares greatly about her students, families, and staff members,” said MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley. “She is a wonderful model for administrators.”