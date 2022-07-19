Philpott Dam to undergo major repairs

The recreational funding budget for Philpott Lake has been restored, but it pales in comparison to repairs to the dam that suffered substantial damage from a landslide that occurred over two years ago.

Congress allocated over $12.2 million for Philpott Lake in FY2021. The final bill for FY2022 was slightly more than $4.8 million, but $24.4 million was designated from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act fund to pay for repairs from the landslide and the installation of anchors and gauges, the Corps of Engineers report in April states.

Philpott Lake extends into Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and is impounded by the Philpott Dam.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lake created by the dam covers an area of 2,900 acres and has a shoreline of 100 miles, but the dam is in dire need of repairs.

Since November 2012 the dam’s rating on the Dam Safety Action Classification System (DSAC) was reclassified from a DSAC IV (inadequate with a low probability of failure) to a DSAC III (significantly inadequate with a moderate to high probability of failure).

A landslide that occurred downstream of the dam on May 24, 2020, exacerbated the problem.

“The powerhouse was highly damaged and remains off-line, the switchgear building was destroyed and the transformer yard is also non-operational,” a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report on April 1 states. “Substantial cleanup has occurred, and bank stabilization was attempted ... in July 2020, but generally unsuccessful. On-site monitoring continues as the design team develops courses of action for permanent hillside stabilization and remediation.”

In FY2023, plans include the replacement of hydraulic fluid piping and repairing the concrete of the south drain stairwell entrance. Any remaining funds may be used for construction of new restrooms at Philpott Park, updating the camping and scenic viewing areas, pavement at Salthouse Branch Park and Horseshoe Point Park, forest management and additional work to the dam to improve safety.

“Backlog maintenance has been a serious issue for a considerable amount of time due to previous funding shortfalls,” the Corps of Engineers report stated. “Many of the recreation facilities need to be repaired or upgraded to ensure public safety and to meet the current regulations especially in regards to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Much of the support equipment used on a routine basis is reaching the end of its life cycle which is requiring a considerable amount of attention. The funding of these activities would help reduce operation and maintenance costs in the future as well as making recreation areas a safer and more enjoyable environment for the visiting public.”

In 2018 the Southeastern Power Administration paid $18.5 million to have the turbines at the dam upgraded and the generators rewound. The design work for the project was completed in 2019 and a construction contract was awarded in the spring of 2021. Installation of the equipment is expected to be completed by June 2024, but could be delayed due to the repair of the damages from the landslide, the report said.

As of last month, drafts of the FY2023 Army Corps operations and maintenance budget showed Philpott Lake’s recreation budget had been slashed by 34 percent, a release from Delegate Wren Williams (R-Stuart) stated. The budget amount of $1.6 million had been cut to $545,000.

But as of Monday, the full amount had been restored and will be reflected when Congress enacts the FY2023 appropriations bill, the release said.

The report also adds that the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has requested an additional 4 million gallons of water per day to be provided to a PSA intake downstream from the dam in order to supply current and future demands, and the Corps of Engineers is currently conducting a reallocation study on that request.

Philpott Dam is 892 feet long and 220 feet high. The concrete structure is operated as a reservoir system for flood control in the Roanoke River basin, 44 miles above its junction with Dan River and 35 miles upstream from the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

In addition to the generation of hydroelectric power and regulation of river flow, the site is a popular source of public recreation, and the powerhouse has a capacity of 14,000 kilowatts, enough to power over 450 homes, according to the U.S. Energy Administration.

“Philpott Lake is one of the best-kept secrets of our district, with its pristine beaches, blissful fishing and beautiful nature views,” Williams said in the release. “The Army Corps of Engineers uses the recreation budget to maintain the parks, boat launches, beaches and camping sites for all of our residents and tourists to enjoy. Without that funding, these facilities would degrade and eventually have to close.

“Saving Philpott Lake’s recreation funding is a huge win for residents of Patrick, Franklin and Henry [counties] and for our local businesses that thrive off fishing and tourism,” said Williams in the release from his office. “I especially want to thank the staff at Philpott Lake for their hard work preserving, maintaining and making available this great natural resource for us to enjoy and I want to thank Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Office for working with us to get this vital funding restored.”