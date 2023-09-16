Local pickleball players will have more options to enjoy the sport in Martinsville and Henry County thanks to a donation from The Harvest Foundation to develop new outdoor pickleball courts.

During Friday’s Pickleball Free-For-All event at the Henry County Recreation Center in Collinsville, representatives from Martinsville and Henry County each received a $25,000 grant to repair and restructure outdoor tennis courts to accommodate the pickleball boom.

“These two grants will enhance recreational offerings in our community, provide avenues for physical activity, and community engagement, in addition to representing an investment in the overall well-being of our community,” said Dr. Sandy Strayer, program officer at The Harvest Foundation, in a release. “This program exemplifies what can be achieved when we work together for a common goal. I look forward to seeing you all on the courts.”

In Martinsville, the two lower tennis courts at Martinsville High School on Commonwealth Boulevard and Spruce Street tennis courts on Spruce Street will undergo repairs for cracks, recoating, and restripping for tennis and pickleball.

“With pickleball rapidly gaining popularity, we’re thrilled to provide our residents with courts where they can enjoy the game and lead an active lifestyle,” Martinsville Mayor L.C. Jones said in the release.

Leon Towarnicki, former city manager, recognized that pickleball has been an issue for residents for a while, according to Glen Adams, interim Martinsville city manager.

“He [Towarnicki] knew funding was short, so as a last good deed, he applied for a grant on the way out the door,” said Adams in the release. “This grant is another example of the Harvest Foundation’s support in our efforts to improve Martinsville, making it an even better place for both work and play.”

In Henry County, fourt tennis courts at Jaycee Park, on Parkwood Court in Collinsville, will receive repairs for cracks, new paint lines, and equipment for pickleball.

“We are ecstatic to have a dedicated pickleball court in Henry County,” said Director of Henry County Parks and Recreation Roger Adams in the release. “The growth of this sport is tremendous and we’ve seen the demand for an outdoor venue continue to increase. It will make for a fantastic addition to Jaycee Park.”

Jim Adams, chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, added, “Our partnership with the Harvest Foundation continues to pay dividends for our residents. Recreational amenities continue to be a vital part of our broader economic development initiative as we invest in these types of place-making efforts which make our community more appealing for families.”

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport played both indoors and outdoors by single or double teams. Joel Pritchard, a former congressman and lieutenant governor of Washington State, with a couple of his friends, created the game and rules, according to The Seattle Times. Named the official sport of Washington in 2021, pickleball is enjoyed internationally, both by casual and professional players.