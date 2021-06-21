Pickup crash in Henry County seriously injures driver

One person was airlifted from the scene of single-vehicle crash on Appalachian Drive at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company Chief Todd Norman said a Ford F150 pickup was headed north on Appalachian Drive when it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled over before landing on its wheels.

Norman said the diver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was injured seriously.

The Fieldale Fire Department, Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety and the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

