Pickup destroyed, two seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Henry County.

At about 2 p.m. radio traffic from a 911 dispatcher indicated a pickup truck on Irisburg Road had struck a tree.

The dispatcher said bystanders reported the driver of the truck had gotten out of the vehicle and then "passed out in the road."

A passenger was unconscious and unresponsive and appeared to have a head wound.

Rescue workers and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene at 3354 Irisburg Road, about 1200 feet east of the intersection with Reynolds Park Drive.

The pickup truck appeared to have been traveling west when it left the right side of the road, bumped off of two trees and then struck a third.

The truck then appeared to have returned to the roadway, coming to a stop sideways in the road.

The truck appeared to be destroyed and debris was scattered along the road for over 150 feet.

The two occupants of the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Sovah Health - Martinsville.

No other details have been made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.