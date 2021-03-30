Pickup truck crashes in front of Collinsville YMCA

One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at 395 W. John Redd Blvd. in Collinsville.

A late-model pickup truck heading west veered off the road and into a culvert in the median in front of the YMCA, clipping a utility pole and dragging a power line with it.

The Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville.

A portion of the road is expected to be closed while repairs are made to the power line and utility pole.

No other details were immediately available.