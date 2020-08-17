Piedmont Arts' benefactors to be honored with pandemic-delayed awards.

Wingfield “has been with us for many years – close to 20 now – and he’s done a lot of work at Piedmont Arts, and he knows the building inside and out,” Bradshaw said. “It was great that he was there and able to fix” the parking lot lights for them during “Expressions.”

Dorsey, an academician who has earned his doctorate, “has been a longtime resource and patron of Piedmont Arts,” including serving on the board three times, Pinkston said.

“He spearheaded the small business campaign that Piedmont Arts now has, and has been a great resource” in fundraising.

Dorsey said he just has begun his latest term on the board.

“The people in this area are very fortunate to have Piedmont Arts as the cultural and arts organization” of the community, he said. “I just hope that COVID[-19] doesn’t’ get in the way of raising a lot of money” to support it.”

People these days aren’t contributing near the amount they normally do, Dorsey said: “The extra donations are drying up. I think we really have to find a way to get them back once again.”