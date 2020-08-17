Piedmont Arts' benefactors to be honored with pandemic-delayed awards.

Barry Dorsey and Triangle Electric will be honored Thursday at Piedmont Arts with the 18th annual Clyde Hooker Awards.
Each year, these awards honor both an individual and a business “that have had an important influence on arts and culture in Martinsville and Henry County,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.
“Both Triangle Electric and Dr. Dorsey share the belief that the arts are crucial to building and sustaining a thriving community,” she said.
Also to be honored Thursday night for their support of the arts are Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer and Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley with the Arts in Education awards. Strayer is one of the dancers in the Dancing for the Arts fundraising competition, and Talley is on the board of directors.
The Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Arts Scholarships will be given to Breanna Ferguson and Caitlyn Kidd.
Triangle Electric was started and has been run by members of the Bradshaw family in Horsepasture. Barbara Bradshaw, the widow of the late John Bradshaw, was an administrative assistant at Piedmont Arts for many years.
John Bradshaw was the vice president and general manager of Triangle Electric at the time of his death, and now his nephew, Michael Bradshaw, is the company president.
“Triangle Electric has a longtime relationship with Piedmont Arts,” Pinkston said. Some of the family’s teenagers have been involved with the Piedmont Arts Teen Council.
Triangle Electric recently installed a new sign and LED lights outside the gallery, she said. The sign was created by Solid Stone Fabrics, according to a press release from Piedmont Arts.
An off-duty Triangle Electric electrician even saved the day during last year’s “Expressions” exhibit, Pinkston said.
“Mark Wingfield was there” – he’s the husband of Lynwood Artists’ president, Jessie Ward – during the exhibit’s opening reception in the evening, and the lights in the parking lot weren’t working. “He fixed the lights then and there, so the guests had lights,” she said.
“We’ve always tried to be a part of Piedmont Arts and help them out with small projects, large projects, any needs they might have,” Michael Bradshaw said.
He said he always has considered Piedmont Arts to be important “because it gives people something to see and to look forward to do in this area,” from the “changing galleries they have to the classes they offer. There’s something good for kids, for all the ages.”
The new sign his company installed “looks great,” he said. “Whoever designed the sign did a really good job of making sure it would work with the existing structure.”
Wingfield “has been with us for many years – close to 20 now – and he’s done a lot of work at Piedmont Arts, and he knows the building inside and out,” Bradshaw said. “It was great that he was there and able to fix” the parking lot lights for them during “Expressions.”
Dorsey, an academician who has earned his doctorate, “has been a longtime resource and patron of Piedmont Arts,” including serving on the board three times, Pinkston said.
“He spearheaded the small business campaign that Piedmont Arts now has, and has been a great resource” in fundraising.
Dorsey said he just has begun his latest term on the board.
“The people in this area are very fortunate to have Piedmont Arts as the cultural and arts organization” of the community, he said. “I just hope that COVID[-19] doesn’t’ get in the way of raising a lot of money” to support it.”
People these days aren’t contributing near the amount they normally do, Dorsey said: “The extra donations are drying up. I think we really have to find a way to get them back once again.”
When it comes to being recognized for the award, he said, he shares the late Clyde Hooker’s explanation, which, he said, Hooker announced when he was inducted into the American Home Furnishings Institute: “He said, ‘My success is due to a lot of people,’ and then he sat down.”
Dorsey has served as interim Had of Carlisle School and was the founding executive director of New College Institute, where he worked with public and private colleges and universities across the commonwealth to bring 18 degree and certificate programs to NCI.
The Clyde Hooker Awards ceremony, normally staged in the spring, was postponed because of the pandemic lockdown.
The awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will be followed by a reception. Attendance will be limited to 50 people, and Tuesday is the last day to RSVP; call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org to do so.
In lieu of an admission cost, donation to Piedmont Arts’ scholarship fund will be accepted. To make a donation, visit PiedmontArts.org.
The ceremony will be broadcast live via Piedmont Arts’ Facebook page.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
