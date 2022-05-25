 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Piedmont Arts in $1 million campaign; contributions from new donors to be matched

  • 0

Piedmont Arts has begun the public phase of its $1 million Growth and Restoration Campaign.

The priorities of the public phase include renovations to the buildings and grounds, strengthening the museum's endowment fund, expanding event space, equipping the galleries with state-of-the-art lighting and climate control systems that uphold the American Alliance of Museums' best practices, and reducing the museum's carbon footprint by installing solar panels to offset energy costs.

“The Growth and Restoration Campaign is integral to the continued success of Piedmont Arts,” said Executive Director Heidi Pinkston in a press release. "With these vital funds, many projects that allow us to better serve our community will be completed.”

Pinkston says these initiatives will make Piedmont Arts a stronger organization, ready to serve and grow the community. “Martinsville is in the midst of a revitalization effort. There are many projects being completed that will enhance the city for residents and visitors. As part of Uptown and as a major tourism anchor, Piedmont Arts wants to be ready to serve a larger more diverse community for years to come.”

People are also reading…

The campaign has been in the quiet phase since 2021 and, through the support of many private donors and area businesses, has already raised $850,000 of the $1 million goal. More than a dozen people have made commitments of $5,000 or more, and 14 organizations and businesses have pledged more than $200,000 in support. All donors of $250 and more will be recognized in the Gallery of Giving, a permanent display that will be installed in the museum’s lobby after the campaign reaches its goal.

“The quiet phase of the campaign has been extremely successful,” said Pinkston. “The community values what Piedmont Arts does and wants to support such an important asset.”

Two local residents, Tracie Heavner and Jim Frith, have put forth a $35,000 new donor match challenge to help fund the Growth and Restoration Campaign. Heavner and Frith will match dollar for dollar all donations of $100 or more from individuals and businesses who have not donated to Piedmont Arts since Dec. 31, 2019.

Heavner and Frith set the challenge grant to only apply to new donors because they want to help Piedmont Arts expand its financial support from additional donors for the long term.

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting Piedmont Arts by participating in the Heavner-Frith match should contact Heidi Pinkston at hpinkston@piedmontarts.org or 276-632-.3221.

For more information on the Growth and Restoration Campaign or to make a donation, visit PiedmontArts.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest report: Henry County

Arrest report: Henry County

April Henry County arrest reports: As well as the usual, there's threaten to bomb, install a tracking device, annoying ringing telephone to emergency personnel and illegal disposal of a dead body on public property.

Arrest report: City of Martinsville

Arrest report: City of Martinsville

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Arrest report: Patrick County

Arrest report: Patrick County

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traff…

SALT Council and BBB warn against scams

SALT Council and BBB warn against scams

The Martinsville-Henry County S.A.L.T. Council held their first in person seminar since Feb. 2020 on scams against older adult on Wednesday in the Henry County Administration Building.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ducklings rescued from sewer outside U.S. Capitol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert