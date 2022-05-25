Piedmont Arts in $1 million campaign; contributions from new donors to be matched

Piedmont Arts has begun the public phase of its $1 million Growth and Restoration Campaign.

The priorities of the public phase include renovations to the buildings and grounds, strengthening the museum's endowment fund, expanding event space, equipping the galleries with state-of-the-art lighting and climate control systems that uphold the American Alliance of Museums' best practices, and reducing the museum's carbon footprint by installing solar panels to offset energy costs.

“The Growth and Restoration Campaign is integral to the continued success of Piedmont Arts,” said Executive Director Heidi Pinkston in a press release. "With these vital funds, many projects that allow us to better serve our community will be completed.”

Pinkston says these initiatives will make Piedmont Arts a stronger organization, ready to serve and grow the community. “Martinsville is in the midst of a revitalization effort. There are many projects being completed that will enhance the city for residents and visitors. As part of Uptown and as a major tourism anchor, Piedmont Arts wants to be ready to serve a larger more diverse community for years to come.”

The campaign has been in the quiet phase since 2021 and, through the support of many private donors and area businesses, has already raised $850,000 of the $1 million goal. More than a dozen people have made commitments of $5,000 or more, and 14 organizations and businesses have pledged more than $200,000 in support. All donors of $250 and more will be recognized in the Gallery of Giving, a permanent display that will be installed in the museum’s lobby after the campaign reaches its goal.

“The quiet phase of the campaign has been extremely successful,” said Pinkston. “The community values what Piedmont Arts does and wants to support such an important asset.”

Two local residents, Tracie Heavner and Jim Frith, have put forth a $35,000 new donor match challenge to help fund the Growth and Restoration Campaign. Heavner and Frith will match dollar for dollar all donations of $100 or more from individuals and businesses who have not donated to Piedmont Arts since Dec. 31, 2019.

Heavner and Frith set the challenge grant to only apply to new donors because they want to help Piedmont Arts expand its financial support from additional donors for the long term.

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting Piedmont Arts by participating in the Heavner-Frith match should contact Heidi Pinkston at hpinkston@piedmontarts.org or 276-632-.3221.

For more information on the Growth and Restoration Campaign or to make a donation, visit PiedmontArts.org.

