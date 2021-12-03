Piedmont Arts lights up garden

The magical 30-foot Christmas-lights tree now shines from the corner of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road for the fourth year in a row.

It was during in a Christmas party Thursday evening at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Due to the pandemic, last year a virtual-only event was held, but this year more than 200 people enjoyed Christmas cookies and hot cocoa while listening to holiday music by the Martinsville High School Jazz Band and the First Baptist Church and Chatham Heights Baptist Church choirs.

Shortly after sunset, the towering Christmas tree made purely of lights -- 3,600 of them -- was lit amid the cheers and applause of the onlookers.

"This year's tree has the same exact number of lights as last year," said Ian Hogg. "Still, it's a little bit different than before because there's more motion to it."

Just like the sculptures in the Art Garden, Hogg's Christmas tree is also a work of art.

"We've talked about lighting the sculptures next year," Hogg said. "We're trying to make it a little bigger and a little better each year."

The spectacular Christmas tree formed by wire and lights suspended between two large trees in the garden will brighten the Art Garden through New year's Day.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

