Piedmont Arts’ galleries are filled with two new exhibits — one with photography by Rick Dawson and the other “Compulsory Measures.”

At the exhibit opening reception on Friday evening, guests listened to piano music played by Spencer Koger while eating some refreshments before making their way up to the galleries to view the art.

“In response to a culture saturated with devices that distance, digitize and disembody, the artists in “Compulsory Measures” embrace repetition and ritual as mindful strategies to ascertain meaning,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.

The exhibit features art by eight artists including Jorge Benitez, Kristy Deetz, Al Denyer, Joan Elliott, Reni Gower, Steven Pearson, Jennifer Printz and Tanja Softic. The exhibit’s artwork was all completed before the pandemic and the exhibit was put together in 2017. It has since been traveling around to be viewed in different locations since 2018 and was curated by one of the artists — Gower.

Gower is a Richmond native who taught at Virginia Commonwealth University for 37 years.

“If you think about the word compulsory it conjures up something you do over and over again ... So, you’re constantly repeating something to perfect something,” Gower said. “It also implies the compulsion. If you were to meet any of us, we would all admit to being a little OCD.”

The measure part of the title has to do with the act of measuring something or creating a system or ritual in the art making process.

“You can actually explain things to yourself or control the chaos around you because you have a method,” Gower said.

Her artwork on exhibit features of series of meticulously placed circles of different color paint surrounded by a series of different colored lines.

“I work in all kinds of materials with all kinds of methods,” Gower said. For these painting she began with a basic grid structure made with a ruler before she enters a more improvisational period.

She then selected her colors before using a recycled plastic container to make a series of circles in the grid before going in with smaller containers to put more circles within the original, creating a bullseye effect.

She then paints the lines around the circles.

“All of us would talk about the act or making, the act or marking as an important part of the practice. And if you think about that, why do we mark things,” Gower said. “Because it is proof that we are here.”

Jennifer Printz’s art is a representation of cloudscapes in Roanoke drawn with different colored pencils. From a distance they may look like prints, but up close the meticulous pencil strokes can be seen.

Kristy Deetz’s art is a series of two-dimensional pieces of fabric that look three dimensional because of her art process. She wrinkled the pieces individually in different ways, including even sleeping with them, and then painted over the wrinkles.

Al Denyer’s art are hand drawn and from far away they can be appreciated for their textured look, but up close the details can be seen. Instead of black ink on white paper, Denyer used white ink on black paper and all the lines were “meticulously drawn and mapped out by hand,” Gower said.

“The exhibition [Compulsory Measures] is a perfect conduit for diffusing unease while generating conversations that embrace cultural awareness through mindfulness,” Pinkston said.

Dawson’s photography is located in the Lynwood Artist Gallery and features pictures of local scenery, plants, flowers, animals and more. He has been taking photographs for over four decades and takes photos for many local organizations, including Piedmont Arts.

“Rick’s photography articulates the magic of the mundane and has the power to turn a glance into a lingering, thoughtful gaze,” Pinkston said. “Dawson ensures every hue and shade is shown and appreciated to the fullest.”

The current exhibits will be up until Oct. 21. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.