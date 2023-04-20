Angie McKissick and Brooke Cundiff know how important it is to have support systems and resources when raising children with disabilities — and now they want to share that with the public.

Through Piedmont Autism Action Group (PAAG), the pair will host a workshop Saturday in Collinsville.

McKissick’s son, the late John William McKissick, was diagnosed with autism in 2004, when he was just a toddler. She joined the PAAG to better understand what autism even was and found a place where parents helped each other find resources and provided a support system.

PAAG was created by Piedmont Community Services in 2009.

When the original leader of the group had to leave unexpectedly in 2013 and the group was unsure if it would be able to continue meeting, McKissick stepped up to lead it the same year.

When her son died in 2016, at the age of 14, after having a seizure in his sleep, she wasn’t sure if she could keep leading the group, she said.

But, realizing the importance of what the group provides for the community, she came back after a short sabbatical.

“They [PCS] were seeing the need and the growth of autism in our community and seeing the need for resources and finding the resources,” McKissick said. The group originally met at the Dutch Inn and connected parents both to each other and community resources, she said.

“It was really neat to find out ’Hey, we’re not alone out here,’” McKissick added.

Though autism is in the name of the group, parents or guardians do not need to specifically have an autistic child to participate. The group supports parents and guardians of children with any kind of disability.

The group meets monthly at The Community Fellowship. The meetings sometimes have speakers and other times just conversation among the members to help each other out and support each other, McKissick said.

Attending the meetings, McKissick met Cundiff, whose son Hayden Cundiff is on the autistic spectrum. Joining PAAG in 2011 taught Cundiff that her son would be able to graduate high school and drive a car, and that he would benefit from having a care aide.

“I got all these supports,” Cundiff said. “They were able to guide me … for the last 13 or so years.”

Now, she said, one of her goals it to make sure that parents in a similar situation know as soon as possible what is available to them so they struggle as little as possible.

To that end, the two planned the “Transitions: Navigating the Next Step in the Journey” conference.

The event aims to help connect parents to resources for their children in general, but specifically to help them get information on transitional moments in their lives such as what the next steps are when their child graduates high school.

The conference will have three breakout sessions for three main life transitions: One for early life, about therapies and area resources, the next about job readiness programs by Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS), and the third about understanding Virginia Medicaid waivers led by PCS.

The keynote speaker will be Kendra Wormley of Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center (PEATC). Other speakers will include representatives from local therapy centers such as Center for Pediatric Therapies, BPT Kidz, PHS Autism Center and ACME Therapies.

The event will be at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Stone Memorial Church, 3030 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville. Lunch and refreshments will be provided and attendance is free, but registration is required.

To register call 276-632-2108 ext. 1237 or fill out a registration form and mail to PAAG 24 Clay St. Martinsville, VA 24112. Registration forms are available on the PAAG Facebook page or by calling the number listed above.