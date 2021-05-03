Pilot injured during attempted landing at Blue Ridge Airport

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 was injured during an attempted landing when the aircraft veered into the grass at the Blue Ridge Airport in Martinsville.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft, FAA Public Affairs Specialist Rick Breitenfeldt wrote by email.

The FAA does not release the names of pilots or passengers, but the tail number of the aircraft, N1089D, indicates the airplane is registered to Heavy Metal Air LLC in Farmingdale, New York.

Heavy Metal Air is a maintenance repair company for aircraft with operations in New York and also in Charlotte, N.C., and Atlanta.

The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, and the Virginia State Police responded to the crash.

The Cessna had come to a stop in a grassy at a right angle to the runway. The nose of the aircraft was in the ground, but the fuselage and wings all appeared to be intact.

Briedtenfeldt wrote the FAA will investigate the crash.

