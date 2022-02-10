Planning Commission approves request for self-storage units on Sandy River Road

The Henry County Planning Commission wasted no time on Wednesday approving a rezoning request for property on Sandy River Road to allow for self-storage units to be developed there.
Wayne A. Willard, doing business as Twin Oak Properties LLC, filed a request to have approximately 1.05 acres in front of 51 Sandy River Road in the Iriswood District be rezoned from Suburban Residential to Commercial.
Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark told the planning commission members that residential property adjoined the eastern side of Willard's property and would require a buffer.
"Given the range of other commercial activity including the Rock Store convenience store and New South Metals, I see this rezoning as appropriate," Clark said.
The Rock House Store is located almost directly across the street from the proposed site at Sandy River Road, and New South Metals is behind the proposed property on the northern side with its own entrance.
The Axton Rescue Squad building is the closest property to the west of the proposed site.
Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff declared a public hearing on the matter open, and no one spoke.
The Commission then unanimously approved Willard's rezoning request and eight minutes after the meeting started, the meeting was adjourned.
The matter will now go before the Henry County Board of Supervisors with the Commission's recommendation the request be approved.
