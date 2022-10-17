Planning Commission approves rezoning request

The Henry County Planning Commission met on Wednesday in the Summerlin Meeting Room at the Henry County Administration Building and approved one rezoning request.

Beverly DeLoatch of D&P Farms LLC had filed a request with the Commission to rezone from Suburban Residential and Rural Residential to Agricultural approximately 35-acres located off the north west side of Cardinal Road and Wren Court in the Iriswood District.

DeLoatch told the Commission that if the request was approved she would provide at least a 75-100 foot buffer between any fencing and neighboring property lines and leave the existing woods, should she choose to add livestock.

DeLoatch said she wished to create a more self-sustaining lifestyle by including fruit trees, vegetables and chickens on her property.

The Commission unanimously approved the request and the matter will go before the Henry County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Oct. 25.