A storage center in Ridgeway and a new mobile home are one step closer to reality following approval from the Henry County Planning Commission.

The commission met Wednesday and approved both of those items on its agenda.

John Reno, an engineer out of Staunton with Thirty Six Fifty One, LLC, appeared before the Commission requesting the property on the south side of Fontaine Drive, and the southwest corner of Fontaine Drive and Textile Drive in the Ridgeway District, on approximately 2.1 acres of land be rezoned from commercial to limited industrial in order to construct four 4,000-square-foot warehouse units to be marketed for storage.

“I think there is a market for this and believe this to be a valid application,” said County Planning Director Lee Clark. “I really like the concept. I really like the location. There are all types of industrial types of uses around this area. There are some residences out there, but if this is operated as I believe it will, it should have no negative impact and, in fact, it should be positive.”

Reno said the company he was representing had constructed other similar projects successfully.

“This is our first commercial foray here,” said Reno. “We’re in Augusta County and we would love to try it here. We want to build one on spec and get it occupied and go from there.”

The Commission approved the request unanimously.

Cyana Bulgin also appeared before the Commission requesting a residential lot on the east side of Meadowood Trail, just south of its intersection with Hodges Farm Road in the Horsepasture District, be rezoned from suburban residential to rural residential in order to place a manufactured home on the property.

“Her grandmother and dad own the property and she is the applicant,” said Clark. “There are deed restrictions or covenants that were put on 10 parcels that say the lots are restricted and do not allow mobile homes to be on the properties, but it’s good for 40 years and it’s been 42 years, so they have expired.”

Clark said only a few houses had been built in the area and most of the previously restricted lots are still vacant.

“That tells me how much of a demand there was to build houses on those lots,” Clark said. “It didn’t happen, and there’s a lot of rezoning that’s been done in the area. Doublewides are located there and there’s a grandfathered mobile home, but they haven’t rezoned for singlewides.

When Clark asked Bulgin if she would be willing to amend her request for placement of a doublewide, it would make approval by the Commission and easier task, and she agreed to allow the amendment.

The amended request by Bulgin was approved unanimously.

The approvals by the Commission will be submitted as recommendations to the Henry County Board of Supervisors, who will conduct public hearings on both at their regular meeting on April 25 at p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.