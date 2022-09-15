 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Planning Commission grants rezoning request

57 Soapstone Road

This is a map 57 Soapstone Road and the area that surrounds it.

 Courtesy: Google Maps

The Henry County Planning Commission approved a request by Amanullah Sarwary to have 3.48 acres at 57 Soapstone Road in the Horsepasture District rezoned from agricultural to commercial.

At a public hearing at the Henry County Administration Building Wednesday night Tim Vollink spoke in opposition to the request, saying he did not want to see another commercial business locate in the area.

In his application to the Commission, Sarwary submitted that he wanted to market the property for commercial purposes.

The property is at the intersection of Soapstone Road and A.L. Philpott Highway, across the street from the Horsepasture District Volunteer Fire Department Recreation Building and Poodle Patch Groomers and within site of Reed Electrical Solutions, Purple Honey Farms, Tee'em Up Driving Range and Debra's Antiques and Collectibles.

The Commission voted to recommend to the Board of Supervisors approval of Sarwary's request.

The Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on the matter at its meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 27.

Sarwary's request was the only item on the Commission's agenda.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

