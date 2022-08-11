 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Planning Commission split on four zoning requests

At public hearings on Wednesday evening, the Henry County Planning Commission approved two rezoning requests and denied two.

Wheeler Avenue

A request to rezone this property on Wheeler Avenue in Collinsville from suburban residential to commercial, in order to convert the building into a medical office, was approved.

A request by Joseph Clark to rezone property located at 177 Wheeler Ave. in the Collinsville District was approved. Clark had requested the rezoning of approximately 0.79 acres from suburban residential to commercial in order to be able to convert the existing building on the property into a medical office.

A request by Randy L. and Tina L. Williams to rezone property located at 2521 Reed Creed Drive in the Reed Creek District was denied. The Williams had requested the rezoning of approximately 2.22 acres from suburban residential to agricultural in order to construct accessory storage buildings on the property for personal use.

2090 Axton Road

A request to rezone this property on Axton Road to allow for the construction of a garage for small engine repair was denied. 

A request by Katy J. and Gaylon R. Winesette to rezone property immediately south of 2090 Axton Road in the Iriswood District was denied. The Winesettes had requested the rezoning of approximately 2 acres from agricultural to commercial in order to construct a garage on the property to conduct a small engine repair business and potentially expand to do auto repair.

A request by Glenna T. Young to rezone property on the northeast side of Deerfield Lane, approximately 0.1 mile north of Stones Dairy Road in the Blackberry District, was approved. Young had requested the rezoning of two lots, one consisting of approximately 4 acres and the other consisting of approximately 0.63 acres. The lots are proposed to be rezoned from suburban residential to rural residential in order to market the property for sale for the potential placement of manufactured homes.

Rulings by the Planning Commission are not final; they become recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on these applications at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

