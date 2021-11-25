Plans are already underway for Richard's Dinner

Plans are already underway for this year's annual Richard's Dinner in Martinsville.

"This year food costs are probably going to be 30 to 40% more than last year," said longtime organizer Scott Norman. "So fundraising is going to be something that is really important this year."

Norman said he was expecting in excess of 2,000 people to be fed a "home-cooked hot meal on Christmas Day," as has been done for over 35 years.

The meals will once again be prepared at First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue.

"We will be using the same facility, and we are going to need volunteers to help deliver meals and put meals together, cook the day before and the day of the dinner, and clean up afterward," said Norman. "It's like anything else: Putting the toys away afterwards is not as much fun, but it's absolutely necessary."

Last year the pandemic prevented people from eating at the church, and Norman said it was still too early to make that decision this year.

"That is a fluid thing," Norman said. "It depends on what the COVID rates are and the current regulations at the time of the dinner."