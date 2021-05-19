Plans of reversion already affecting current spending, budgeting in Martinsville, Henry County

But significant money has been budgeted and spent for the legal costs related to reversion. Both governments have had to hire outside counsel to handle the process, and there was that mediated meeting at the end of April.

An analysis included with the city's proposed budget for the new fiscal year shows the city spent more than $206,000 in legal fees related to reversion last year and has spent more than $152,000 of a projected $200,000 budget on reversion this year.

Although the analysis presented with Henry County’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year did not itemize legal fees specifically for reversion, almost $51,000 was spent in outside legal services last year and more than $67,000 of a projected budget of $70,000 has been spent for the same this year.

Towarnicki recommended no money be budgeted for reversion in 2021-22, but Henry County Administrator Tim Hall has budgeted $100,000 for outside legal fees.

“The reversion and annexation skirmish with Martinsville will be the overriding issue that this board and the county staff will have to handle over the next few years,” Hall said during his budget presentation to the Board of Supervisors. “It will be the primary factor in budget crafting, and it will lead to the need for significant additional tax revenue.”