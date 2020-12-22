Plans to convert Beaver Hills golf course to solar farm denied

Clark also said that multiple pages of signatures under the title “Save Beaver Hills Golf” also were submitted.

Clark explained that his opposition to the solar project had nothing to do with a 1-year lease McLawhorn has with the property owners, which is set to expire at the end of the year.

“Agreements, leases, anything of the sort, we don’t have input in that—we don’t have a dog in that hunt,” Clark said. “Where I see the county does have the right and the responsibility to look at this from a land use perspective and in my opinion—this 120 acres of property is already zoned commercial, it’s got 100 feet of frontage along Kings Mountain Road—easily the premier road in this part of the county.”

Clark said the Beaver Hills property is “surrounded by sewer, water, power and primed for development.”

“In a perfect world, I would be a developer and say this is the perfect property for mixed-use development,” Clark said. “Townhouses, single-use dwellings, offices—the synergy is obvious when you look at these developments in other areas—it’s perfectly suited for that.”

Clark explained the section of code board members were to defend and protect.