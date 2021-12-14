Plans to improve highway continue

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) met for a regular meeting Monday night, where board members learned that a grant application for the project with the U.S. Department of Transportation was unsuccessful in this round, but a debriefing will take place in the coming weeks and another application will be resubmitted.

Meanwhile, the planning and details of specifications and traffic analysis continue to be revised as recommended by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The improvements are designed to improve traffic accommodations in and out of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway.

In other matters:

It was reported that PSA responded to 94 water service calls and 15 sewer service calls in the past month.

Preventative maintenance work on Pioneer Trail, Cedar Point Drive, Beaver Ridge Road, Ferndale Drive, Berkley Place, Grayleaf Circle, Homestead Trail and Colony Trace Drive in Collinsville, Saddleridge Road and Henry Street in Bassett, Vista View Lane and Irisburg Road and Vernon Lane in the U.S. 58 East area of Henry County was reported.

Numerous minor water leaks throughout the entire water system over the past months were reported: asix-inch water main along 10th Street was repaired; a four-inch water main along Westover Drive was fixed; and service lines along A.L. Philpott Drive, Meadow Lane, Fifth Avenue, Spruce Court, Fairview Drive, Branch Road, Grand Lake Drive, Cardinal Road, Dyer Street, Wingfield Orchard Road and Breeze Way were repaired.

Crews hauled 45 tons of rock near Eggleston Falls Road and corrected meter lid placements at Longview Village Apartments.

The PSA staff is continuing to provide technical support for engineers working on site design for Crown Holdings at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. Site work is approximately 90% complete and footings and foundations are underway.

A water model has been completed that will help determine to what degree any improvements would benefit the water quality in the Sandy Level area. The results showed some improvements that would reduce the need for daily flushing in the area, but at a cost of reducing water quality at the Axton water storage tank that serves Pittsylvania County. The PSA staff will continue to evaluate the costs and benefits before a final decision is made.

The plant painting for the Philpott water plant expansion is about 90% complete. Delays to finishing the floor were due to contractor staffing issues but have now been completed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

