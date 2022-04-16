Plans to reopen Patrick County hospital underway

After living without local emergency medical care for over four years, residents in Patrick County have reason to believe their hospital, closed since September 2017, will reopen.

A newsletter from the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced that the hospital facility had been sold to a new healthcare provider and even though "much more work lays ahead in the getting the facility up and running to provide services," the intent is to reopen the shuttered facility.

Pioneer Health Services out of Mississippi previously owned the hospital, but after it declared bankruptcy, the hospital in Stuart stopped serving the community.

The nearest hospitals to Patrick County are in Martinsville and Mt. Airy and Rep. Morgan Griffith, (R-9th), who was in Henry County on Tuesday, said he had secured funding for mobile medical units that were installed about two months ago.

But it was a bill introduced by House of Delegate newcomer Wren Williams (R-Stuart) and signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin after it passed both chambers that secured the former hospital's license as an acute care and critical access hospital for a future provided to resume operating s similar hospital in Patrick County that made the real difference.

"Since out Patrick County hospital closed in 2017, we continue to live day after day without a hospital or even a vital emergency room in our community," Williams said in a release on Monday. "In a health emergency, seconds matter and our nearest emergency room is over 30 minutes away in Martinsville. The transport time has also strained our EMS volunteers to their limits.

"Our community desperately needs a local hospital and emergency room. Passing this bill is a huge step towards reopening out Patrick County hospital. It cuts through the red tapes and makes it more attractive for a provider to come in and re-open our hospital and emergency room."

The bait apparently was enough to convince Foresight HS Property Holdings - Blue Ridge, LLC to enter a purchase agreement for the property with plans to reopen the facility under a timeline yet to be determined.

A company spokesman confirmed the purchase and plans to Cardinal News, an independent, nonprofit, news site serving Southwest and Southside Virginia. on Wednesday.

Healthy Patrick County, an advisory group established by the West Piedmont Health District in 2020, initially determined reopening the hospital would not be successful because the existing one would cost too much to repair and a new one would cost to much to build.

A study, funded with a $50,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, concluded Telehealth should be implemented to relieve the strain, but the lack of broadband in the rural area has raised questions about its feasibility.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

