Point-in-Time Count for information on area homeless people to be conducted Wednesday

Each year during the last 10 days of January a national count is conducted to gain an understanding of the number of homeless individuals in every community. Locally, that count will be conducted on Wednesday.
The count provides a snapshot of who is homeless on a given night. That information is used locally to plan the homeless assistance system, to tailor programs to meet existing needs and to raise public awareness of homelessness.
The local count will be conducted by volunteers through the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition.
Volunteers will scout areas where homeless people have been reported to gather, and also engage the help of local agencies and organizations, businesses, and faith communities to complete anonymous surveys.
Anyone who knows of homeless individuals in the area or who would like to volunteer or donate supplies to be given to the homeless Wednesday night is asked to email the WPBHC at www.westpiedmontcontinuum.com/contact.