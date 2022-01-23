 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Point-in-Time Count for information on area homeless people to be conducted Wednesday

Each year during the last 10 days of January a national count is conducted to gain an understanding of the number of homeless individuals in every community. Locally, that count will be conducted on Wednesday.

The count provides a snapshot of who is homeless on a given night. That information is used locally to plan the homeless assistance system, to tailor programs to meet existing needs and to raise public awareness of homelessness.

The local count will be conducted by volunteers through the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition.

Volunteers will scout areas where homeless people have been reported to gather, and also engage the help of local agencies and organizations, businesses, and faith communities to complete anonymous surveys.

Anyone who knows of homeless individuals in the area or who would like to volunteer or donate supplies to be given to the homeless Wednesday night is asked to email the WPBHC at www.westpiedmontcontinuum.com/contact.

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.

Applebee's restaurants, including the ones in Martinsville, Danville and Rocky Mount, have been bought by a Texas family-owned company.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds. Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury.

Cameron Cooper, Matthew Amos recognized; seventh-graders interview mayor; J.T.-Minnie Maude Scholarship application period open.

