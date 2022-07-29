Police ask for help identifying possible burglar

Martinsville Police are investigating a burglary at Dunham's Sports at 240 Commonwealth Blvd.
A release state the incident occurred sometime on July 8 overnight.
Surveillance video shows a person dressed in black clothing and wearing an Atlanta Falcons cap in the building when the burglary occurred.
If you recognize the person in the photos, you are asked to contact MPD Sgt. Willard at 276-403-5322 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction will be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward, the release stated.
No other details were made available.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.
