Police ask for public's help identifying two people

The Henry County Sheriff's Office has recovered a stolen 2006 Pontiac G6, but they are still looking for people of interest related to the case.

A release did not make clear when the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Blackberry Road in Bassett, but on June 1 the Sheriff's Office said that the vehicle had been recovered.

The release did not say where the recovered vehicle was located.

The following day the Sheriff's Office released four surveillance photographs of what appears to be a man and a woman along with a request for the public's help in identifying the two individuals.

If you recognize either of the people in the pictures, you are asked to contact Henry County Deputy Dyckman at 276-638-8751.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

